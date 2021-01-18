Animal Health Ireland wants more herds in Johne’s Control Programme

11% of dairy herds and 16% of dairy cows already in Johne’s Control Programme
National surveillance from testing bulk tank milk samples by the DAFM has identified a relatively small number of herds likely to be infected.

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 17:08
Stephen Cadogan

Animal Health Ireland wants to increase herds participating in the Irish Johne’s Control Programme, from the 1,740 dairy herds (11% of dairy herds and 16% of dairy cows in Ireland) and 10 beef herds taking part at the end of 2020.

Beef herdowners may benefit through assurance to purchasers, particularly of pedigree animals, as well as addressing known infection.

These herds will be encouraged to join the programme to avail of funded supports (less funding is available for beef herds).

Programme priorities for 2021 include a standardised protocol for monitoring and demonstrating herd assurance.

This will allow herdowners to track progress and will help farmers buying breeding animals to source low-risk animals from herds in the Programme.

Johne’s disease is a bacterial disease of cattle for which there is no cure.

Cattle usually become infected as calves, by drinking or eating milk or food contaminated with the bacteria, which are shed in the dung or milk of infected adult cattle.

Some calves are already infected at birth.

The disease progresses slowly and silently. Symptoms appear very gradually, and commonly are invisible until a cow has had three or more calves. However, the cow’s resistance may have already been weakened and she may have been culled for mastitis, lameness or poor fertility.

Johne’s disease reduces feed conversion efficiency, leading eventually to death.

