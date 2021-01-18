All slurry spreading must now be low emission on derogation farms

- A maximum crude protein content of 15% is permissible in concentrate feedstuff fed to grazing livestock on the holding between April 1 and September 15.
- The liming programme must be put in place, which will be four years in duration, and a minimum 25% of lime must be spread in 2021 (lime applied prior to 2021 can be included, provided it was spread post soil analysis, but the balance of lime must be spread over the four-year programme commencing 2021).
- From April 15, 2021, low emission slurry spreading (LESS) equipment must be used for the application of slurry on holdings which export slurry to stay out of derogation.
- Where bovine livestock have direct access to water, a fence must be placed at least 1.5m from the top of the riverbank or water’s edge (as the case may be) by January 1, 2021.
- Water troughs must be sited more than 20m away from watercourses as identified from the OSi 1:5000 map, from January 1, 2021.
- All farmers are required to do the following in 2021 and onwards.