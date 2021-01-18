All slurry spreading must now be low emission on derogation farms

Dairygold Co-op has advised farmers of the new environmental requirements if their farm stocking rate is more than or equal to 170 Kg N/ha (before exporting slurry).

A maximum crude protein content of 15% is permissible in concentrate feedstuff fed to grazing livestock on the holding between April 1 and September 15.

This measure is focussed on dairy cows and cattle over two years, and does not apply to livestock under two years.

Higher levels of crude protein can only be fed if justified and certified by compounder, supplier of feed, nutritionist or agricultural advisor.

Receipts of purchase must be kept for five years.

The liming programme must be put in place, which will be four years in duration, and a minimum 25% of lime must be spread in 2021 (lime applied prior to 2021 can be included, provided it was spread post soil analysis, but the balance of lime must be spread over the four-year programme commencing 2021).

The purchase invoices must be retained, as they may be requested to be submitted to DAFM.

From April 15, 2021, low emission slurry spreading (LESS) equipment must be used for the application of slurry on holdings which export slurry to stay out of derogation.

Derogation farmers must use LESS from January 12, 2021 onwards. Invoices and records of application rates and location must be retained as they may be requested to be submitted to DAFM.

Where bovine livestock have direct access to water, a fence must be placed at least 1.5m from the top of the riverbank or water’s edge (as the case may be) by January 1, 2021.

It will be permissible to move livestock across a watercourse to an isolated land parcel, where necessary, provided that both sides of the watercourse are fenced (to prevent bovine access up or down the river).

Conacre land must be temporarily fenced when grazed, if not already fenced off.

If fencing is currently less than 1.5m out from the watercourse, then it must be moved out to that distance.

All types of appropriate fencing are acceptable, including a stock-proof natural hedge/ditch or wall.

Water troughs must be sited more than 20m away from watercourses as identified from the OSi 1:5000 map, from January 1, 2021.

All farmers are required to do the following in 2021 and onwards.

Water may not be allowed to run directly off a roadway into a water-course.

A watercourse is defined as what is shown as a blue line on a 1:5000 scale OSi map.

All roadways must be cambered away from watercourses, even if flat, and if a new roadway is to be installed parallel to a watercourse, a 1.5m distance out from the watercourse must be put in place, with fences on both sides of the road.

If a road is already in situ running parallel to a watercourse, it does not need to be moved, but an earthen bank must be placed on the watercourse side, and a fence installed (if the earthen bank is not stock-proof ).