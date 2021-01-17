Good value asking price for 36.5-acre holding near Pallaskenry 

Located in a part of Munster that might be described as the North Shore of the Golden Vale, a 36.5-acre non-residential farm near the village of Pallaskenry, Co Limerick, will be a good addition to a larger holding, or may attract the attentions of those looking for a hobby farm or smaller holding suitable for keeping horses.

It is this wide appeal, coupled with the fact that it’s of good quality, in a convenient location, that makes this property something of a wild card in terms of its potential price.

According to the selling agent, Pat Dooley of REA Dooley Group in Limerick City, this farm “can be described as being of top quality grazing land, with some lower-lying areas which are excellent summer grazing ground.”

The property, he says, is well maintained and well fenced on all sides. It is laid out in five divisions and has a good water supply. The level of road frontage is very good and the holding has some site potential, with “eye-catching kerb appeal”.

The farm is in the townland of Ballydoole, close to the Shannon Estuary and to the north-east of Pallaskenry, approximately 4km away. The N69 is 4.5km to the south, giving convenient access to the Limerick City (20km to the centre) and Shannon Airport (40km).

Pallaskenry is a small village that punches above its weight in many ways. With Limerick within commutable distance, it’s in demand as a residential area, and its proximity to the wide expanses of the Shannon Estuary gives it a certain coastal appeal. It boasts an agricultural college as well as a secondary school (Salesian Secondary College), where a number of well-known alumni have spent their formative years. Possibly the best known amongst them is the best-selling author Darren Shan (nom de plume of Darren O’Shaughnessy).

The asking price of €280,000 (€7,700 per acre) is a modest enough expectation, given the holding’s various qualities. A lot will depend on how interest pans out over the coming weeks and months but the current trends in the marketplace, in particular the rapidly-growing trend for investment in land, would indicate that this figure could be reached sooner rather than later.