Good value asking price for 36.5-acre holding near Pallaskenry 

Good value asking price for 36.5-acre holding near Pallaskenry 

Some of the 36.5 acres of land for sale at Ballydoole, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick.

Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 18:42
Conor Power

Located in a part of Munster that might be described as the North Shore of the Golden Vale, a 36.5-acre non-residential farm near the village of Pallaskenry, Co Limerick,  will be a good addition to a larger holding, or may attract the attentions of those looking for a hobby farm or smaller holding suitable for keeping horses.

It is this wide appeal, coupled with the fact that it’s of good quality, in a convenient location, that makes this property something of a wild card in terms of its potential price.

According to the selling agent, Pat Dooley of REA Dooley Group in Limerick City, this farm “can be described as being of top quality grazing land, with some lower-lying areas which are excellent summer grazing ground.”

The property, he says, is well maintained and well fenced on all sides. It is laid out in five divisions and has a good water supply. The level of road frontage is very good and  the holding has some site potential,  with “eye-catching kerb appeal”.

The farm is in the townland of Ballydoole, close to the Shannon Estuary and to the north-east of Pallaskenry, approximately 4km away. The N69 is 4.5km to the south, giving convenient access to the Limerick City (20km to the centre) and Shannon Airport (40km).

Pallaskenry is a small village that punches above its weight in many ways. With Limerick within commutable distance, it’s in demand as a residential area, and its proximity to the wide expanses of the Shannon Estuary gives it a certain coastal appeal. It boasts an agricultural college as well as a secondary school (Salesian Secondary College), where a number of well-known alumni have spent their formative years. Possibly the best known amongst them is the best-selling author Darren Shan (nom de plume of Darren O’Shaughnessy).

The asking price of €280,000 (€7,700 per acre) is a modest enough expectation, given the holding’s various qualities. A lot will depend on how interest pans out over the coming weeks and months but the current trends in the marketplace, in particular  the rapidly-growing trend for investment in land, would indicate that this figure could be reached sooner rather than later.

More in this section

Shearing costs €2.50 but saves €8 per ewe Shearing costs €2.50 but saves €8 per ewe
Horse and veterinary Ireland has a record number of veterinary professionals
Irish shoppers turned to roast beef and pork, cheese, chocolate, and alcohol for Christmas Irish shoppers turned to roast beef and pork, cheese, chocolate, and alcohol for Christmas
Good value asking price for 36.5-acre holding near Pallaskenry 

Russia extends ban on food imports for another year

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices