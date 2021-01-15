Sunday is last day to make nominations for Farming for Nature Ambassador Awards 2021

Search for farmers who go the extra mile for nature
Thomas and Claire O'Connor, Camp, Co Kerry, who won a public vote competition as part of last year's  Farming For Nature Ambassadors’ awards, with awards co-ordinator Brigid Barry, right.

Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 14:08
Stephen Cadogan

Nominations are open for the Farming for Nature Ambassador Awards 2021, up to Sunday, January 24.

Anyone who knows any farmers who go the extra mile for nature can nominate them.

Farming for Nature (FFN) wants to expand its network of over 40 Ambassadors who inspire many other farmers to be more aware of nature on their land. These national awards are sponsored by Bord Bia’s Origin Green programme, and the wider FFN initiative (www.farmingfornature.ie) is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, and the National Rural Network.

Dr Brendan Dunford of the Burren Programme, one of the FFN founders, said, “We have been able to acknowledge and celebrate farmers across Ireland who are doing great things for nature.

Farming for Nature Awards Project Manager Brigid Barry explained the nomination and selection process.

“We are hoping to hear about farmers who do great things for nature, who farm in a manner that is agriculturally, economically and socially progressive, and who are willing to share their story with others.”

