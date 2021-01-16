Irish shoppers turned to roast beef and pork, cheese, chocolate, and alcohol for Christmas

Market research indicates €1.2m fall in spending on  whole turkeys in December
Cheese was a big seller in Irish shops in December.

Sat, 16 Jan, 2021 - 14:57
Stephen Cadogan

Pig and beef farmers benefited but poultry farmers lost out, as Irish consumers spent €1.2 million less on whole turkeys, over the four weeks to 27 December, compared to 2019.

Irish households favoured smaller cuts of meat, with estimated increased spending of €938,000 more on turkey rolls, €398,000 extra on roast beef, and an additional €480,000 on roast pork in December.

However, sales of Brussels sprouts were up 7.3%. Dairy farmers benefited from an estimated extra €3m spent on cheese.

The figures are in the Kantar market research company report on grocery sales in Ireland in the 12 weeks to December 27, 2020.

According to Kantar, a record-breaking €1.2 billion was spent on groceries in December, making it the busiest month ever, as families prepared for Christmas after Ireland emerged from a Level 5 lockdown on December 1.

The average shopper is estimated to have spent €134 more on groceries in December than in 2019.

Wednesday, December 23, was the busiest shopping day of the year, with almost half of the Irish population estimated to have been shopping.

Kantar estimated an extra €6.7 million year-on-year was spent on chocolate confectionery in December. Alcohol sales soared by 33%. A Kantar breakdown of branded sales indicated Keoghs (potatoes and crisps) and Avonmore (Glanbia’s dairy etc brand) performed ahead of the market.

Online grocery shopping was estimated at 4.1% of grocery sales in December, up from 2.8% a year previously.

