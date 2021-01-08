More avian influenza found in wild birds in Co Cork

Three recent findings suspected to be highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild birds in Co Cork have heightened poultry keepers’ fears of the severe disease, which is usually fatal for infected birds.

There is a constant risk of avian influenza being introduced into Ireland’s poultry industry from wild birds, particularly from November onwards, when migratory birds arrive and congregate on wetlands.

Two outbreaks of H5N8 bird flu has been confirmed in commercial flocks in Northern Ireland, where disease investigations are under way in a number of other flocks.

On December 15, a whooper swan was found dead near a river at Ballyderown, Kilworth, Co Cork.

On December 16, two whooper swans were found dead in the same area.

At Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, on December 9, a barnacle goose was found dead on a lakeshore.

There were also December findings of dead wild birds at Ballyhaise, Co Cavan; Kilcoole Beach, Co Wicklow; the Ballybay Wetlands, Co Monaghan; Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford; and Killala, Co Mayo. In total, 10 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild birds had already been confirmed in 2020 to date.

From December 21, regulations have been in force which require flock keepers to keep all captive birds and poultry in a secure building with no access to wild birds.

All flock owners are also reminded to implement the highest levels of biosecurity.

Ireland is one of many European countries which have confirmed cases of the disease in poultry and/or wild birds.

On December 10, an outbreak of H5N8 was confirmed in a small flock of domestic turkeys in Co Wicklow, which were slaughtered and disposed of in order to limit disease spread.

Bird flu symptoms can include high mortality; depression; lethargy; loss of appetite; respiratory distress such as gaping beak, coughing, sneezing, gurgling, rattling; swelling and blue discolouration of combs, wattles, neck and throat; diarrhoea; and reduced egg production. Symptoms can vary between bird species.

For organic poultry producers, product can still be classified and sold as organic under these housing restrictions, provided steps are taken to provide for the ‘ethological’ needs of the poultry (such as access to sufficient quantities of roughage and suitable material, and facilitating natural behaviour while housed).

Sufficient roughage would be provided by about one standard small square bale of straw per 100 birds. Equivalent quantities of loose straw or hay may be used.