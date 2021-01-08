Diseases in the young calf come from adult stock

Sally found out that she was pregnant. She and her husband were tremendously excited at the prospect of having their first child.

They went to the GP to have her bloods taken, and her weight and blood pressure checked. As the pregnancy went on, they went to have the scans done, making sure that everything was on track.

In the meantime, they took great delight in planning how the nursery would look for the newborn child.

The child books and magazines were consulted to find out what they should have in this room in order to make life as comfortable as possible for their new baby. Every site was googled to find what type of bottle the child should be fed from, and what the best steriliser was for sterilising all the bottles, thus preventing the young child from succumbing to any possible disease.

Sally was very conscious of her weight, realising from her research that she should keep it within certain parameters. She knew that she should not eat things like paté, or certain dairy products, and should definitely not indulge in alcohol.

As the pregnancy progressed, the young couple were mindful of the things that can be bracketed as housing, hygiene, and nutrition.

We are now at the time of the year where we are facing into a new calving season, and every farmer should be no different to Sally and her husband. Preparations should be under way to make sure that the newborns we are expecting in a few weeks’ time will find the “nursery” to be the most comfortable and clean environment they could be put into.

I hope that the calf house and all the individual pens have been thoroughly washed and disinfected since last spring. This accommodation should be spotless. Don’t skimp on the bedding this year. Often this is tempting, especially when feeding is tight and straw is expensive.

Calves should be bedded so that, when they lie down in the straw, they sink so that they are covered up to their shoulders. So that this is always the case, the bedding should be cleaned out and topped up daily.

From a disease point of view, it is best that calves are kept in individual pens for the first week of life, and then put into group pens of less than ten calves per pen. Calves are at the most risk from the adult environment. All the diseases that cause scour and pneumonia in the young calf come from the cows and adult stock. These diseases may go unnoticed in the adult, but to the young calf, they are detrimental. The chance of introducing these infections needs to be cut at source.

Every time before you go into the calf house, you should thoroughly wash and disinfect your wellingtons. By right, you should change your overalls too. Following the last nine months of wearing face masks and disinfecting our hands, maybe we can come to appreciate just how easy it is to transfer disease from A to B.

Like the feeding utensils in Sally’s story, all the equipment that is used to feed your young calves should also be sterilised after each feed.

The amount of times I see unwashed milk buckets and feeding bars with the remnants caked on to the sides, is frightening.

People then wonder why they have so much scour or pneumonia. They give out about the vaccine not being effective. The vaccines that are on the market are excellent, but they have to be given a chance to work as well.

Husbandry, hygiene, ventilation, biosecurity, and nutrition have to be at their best, in order to reap the rewards.

You expect these calves to be your cows of tomorrow. Give them every chance this year!