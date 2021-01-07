West Waterford golf course has 148 acres of farm-ready land

A family-owned golf course, the West Waterford Golf Club, is new to the market. Located approximately 6km west of Dungarvan, it’s not the first golf club to have come on the market in the last year. The most recent example was the 155-acre Ballykisteen Golf Course at Limerick Junction, believed to have been sold to a Tipperary-based buyer for €1,250,000.

Ballykisteen's status as a golf course seems assured due to the new owner leasing the property to the club members.

The West Waterford Golf Club consists of 148 acres laid out as an 18-hole championship-size golf course. It’s one of three golf courses in the Dungarvan area and so far, there has been interest from a wide range of clients, farming and non-farming interests, from within Ireland and from abroad.

When golf courses are put on the market, more often than not, they end up being sold to someone who prefers to keep them as golf courses, either to run as their own or to lease to the club members. One of the stumbling blocks to converting them back to farmland is the cost in time and money of doing so, as joint selling agent Marcus Magnier of Colliers International explains.

“It was basically a farm that the owners turned into a golf club,” says Marcus, who is selling the property jointly with Dungarvan-based agents REA Spratt. “The advantage from a farming point of view is that it hasn’t been too much affected by changes. For example, I also sold The Heritage [a golf course in Co Laois] and there were lots of features such as dunes and bunkers and irrigation systems that would affect your farming…

“Also, the fertilisers used here have been very eco-friendly. Another problem with converting golf courses to farms is that you normally have to take a year or two to make the land usable because of the fertilisers and pesticides that golf courses normally use, but that wouldn’t apply in this case.”

Facilities include a 6,000 square feet clubhouse in perfect condition.

The business is profitable and can be sold as a going concern.

The asking price is €1,500,000, and the agents say that they are open to offers.