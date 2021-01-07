West Waterford golf course has 148 acres of farm-ready land

Asking price €1.5m for West Waterford Golf Club
West Waterford golf course has 148 acres of farm-ready land

The West Waterford Golf Club, with club house and 148 acres, is for sale.

Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 18:42
Conor Power

A family-owned golf course, the West Waterford Golf Club, is new to the market. Located approximately 6km west of Dungarvan, it’s not the first golf club to have come on the market in the last year. The most recent example was the 155-acre Ballykisteen Golf Course at Limerick Junction, believed to have been sold to a Tipperary-based buyer for €1,250,000.

Ballykisteen's status as a golf course seems assured due to the new owner leasing the property to the club members.

The West Waterford Golf Club consists of 148 acres  laid out as an 18-hole championship-size golf course. It’s one of three golf courses in the Dungarvan area and so far, there has been interest from a wide range of clients, farming and non-farming interests, from within Ireland and from abroad.

When golf courses are put on the market, more often than not, they end up being sold to someone who prefers to keep them as golf courses,  either to run as their own or to lease  to the club members. One of the stumbling blocks to converting them back to farmland is the cost  in time and money of doing so, as joint selling agent Marcus Magnier of Colliers International explains.

“It was basically a farm that the owners turned into a golf club,” says Marcus, who is selling the property jointly with Dungarvan-based agents REA Spratt. “The advantage from a farming point of view is that it hasn’t been too much affected by changes. For example, I also sold The Heritage [a golf course in Co Laois] and there were lots of features such as dunes and bunkers and irrigation systems that would affect your farming…

“Also, the fertilisers used here have been very eco-friendly. Another problem with converting golf courses to farms is that you normally have to take a year or two to make the land usable because of the fertilisers and pesticides that golf courses normally use, but that wouldn’t apply in this case.”

Facilities include a 6,000 square feet  clubhouse in perfect condition.

The business is profitable and can be sold as a going concern. 

The asking price is €1,500,000, and the agents say that they are open to offers.

More in this section

Late supply bonus adds 2c at Glanbia Late supply bonus adds 2c at Glanbia
coronavirus screening at medical centre Relatively low uptake of Covid payments by agriculture and related sectors
Sheep farmers welcome best ever January prices for hoggets Sheep farmers welcome best ever January prices for hoggets
West Waterford golf course has 148 acres of farm-ready land

Food and drink exports were resilient in pandemic year of 2020

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices