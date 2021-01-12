Unusually busy January beef trade with processors under pressure to secure intakes

Prices at beef factories this week allowed just a glimmer of optimism for finishers, but “every little helps”.

Getting better beef prices is not easy, but pressure on processors to get enough cattle is forcing them to ease their pricing policy a little.

Processors are working harder to meet the stronger demand for beef for home cooking during the Covid-19 lockdown, at home and on the export markets.

January 2021 is proving to be very different from the usual very quiet month for beef sales.

Beef cattle are moving out of yards at a steady pace, with the balance between supply and demand edging more in favour of finishers, with pressure on processors to secure sufficient intake.

The base price for steers is generally on 370 cents/kg this week. Finishers engaging in harder selling and with larger numbers on offer are securing a base of up to 375 cents/kg.

It is difficult to squeeze more than that out of processors.

In a similar pattern, heifer prices are slightly stronger, trading on a general base of 380 cents/kg and up to 385 cents/kg, with some deals at 390 cents/kg reported for larger numbers.

The word from around the country is that factory agents are under instructions not to leave stock behind them, if it is possible to strike a deal without easing the rein on prices too much.

Prices for young bulls are tracking 5-10 cents/kg behind steer prices, with a general going rate in the 370-375 cents/kg range for R_grade this week. The throughput of young bulls continues well back from previous years.

Demand for cows continues strong, reflected in the increased prices being offered.

The better R-grade cows are comfortably making up to 330 cents/kg and there are some reports of above that being achieved for larger lots.

The going rate for O-grade cows this week is around 315 cents/kg, and 300 cents/kg or slightly higher is achievable for the better P-grade cows.