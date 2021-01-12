Sheep farmers welcome best ever January prices for hoggets

The lamb trade continues to deliver beyond expectations to sheep farmers, as the ongoing scarcity of supplies drives the trade at factories to unprecedented highs for January prices.

Good things come to those who wait, and it is the turn of lamb producers who stuck with sheep during some of the most difficult years to reap some reward for their endurance.

Even sheep farmers with the longest memories cannot recall ever seeing the current price levels for their hoggets in January.

Supplies are very tight, and demand is strong.

At factories, prices on offer have continued to increase, with quotes for this week generally in the 590-600 cents/kg range, and bonus payments for quality to be added.

But, on the ground, processors are having to pay 620-630 cents/kg to get any movement, and farmers say that a good percentage of the intake this week is at 640 cents/kg, and in some cases above that.

It is the same at the mart sales which resumed this week after an extended closedown.

Entries for the sales are small and prices at record levels, for January.

There were 200 head on offer on Monday at Corrin Mart, where butchers paid up to €95 over.

There was a top price of €150 for a pen of 13 weighing 55kgs.

A pen of 12 weighing 52 kgs sold for €146, and a pen of 11 weighing 50 kgs made €144. Factory lots sold for up to €74 over.

There were 350 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Monday, where demand outstripped the supply.

Butchers paid up to €90 over. There was a top price of €145 for a pen of 12 weighing 55 kgs.

A pen of 12 weiging 50 kgs sold for €141, and a pen of ten at 52 kgs made €141.

Up to €94 over was paid for factory hoggets.