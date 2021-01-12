Sheep farmers welcome best ever January prices for hoggets

Processors have  to pay 620-630 cents/kg
Sheep farmers welcome best ever January prices for hoggets

Sheep on a Co Kerry farm last weekend under Carrauntoohill (left) and Beenkeeragh (right).  Picture: Don MacMonagle

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 14:44
Martin Ryan

The lamb trade continues to deliver beyond expectations to sheep farmers, as the ongoing scarcity of supplies drives the trade at factories to unprecedented highs for January prices.

Good things come to those who wait, and it is the turn of lamb producers who stuck with sheep during some of the most difficult years to reap some reward for their endurance.

Even sheep farmers with the longest memories cannot recall ever seeing the current price levels for their hoggets in January.

Supplies are very tight, and demand is strong.

At factories, prices on offer have continued to increase, with quotes for this week generally in the 590-600 cents/kg range, and bonus payments for quality to be added.

But, on the ground, processors are having to pay 620-630 cents/kg to get any movement, and farmers say that a good percentage of the intake this week is at 640 cents/kg, and in some cases above that.

It is the same at the mart sales which resumed this week after an extended closedown.

Entries for the sales are small and prices at record levels, for January.

There were 200 head on offer on Monday at Corrin Mart, where butchers paid up to €95 over.

There was a top price of €150 for a pen of 13 weighing 55kgs.

A pen of 12 weighing 52 kgs sold for €146, and a pen of 11 weighing 50 kgs made €144. Factory lots sold for up to €74 over.

There were 350 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Monday, where demand outstripped the supply.

Butchers paid up to €90 over. There was a top price of €145 for a pen of 12 weighing 55 kgs.

A pen of 12 weiging 50 kgs sold for €141, and a pen of ten at 52 kgs made €141.

Up to €94 over was paid for factory hoggets.

More in this section

January 15 deadline to apply for TAMS 2 LESS grant aid January 15 deadline to apply for TAMS 2 LESS grant aid
Serious young man using laptop in cafe Rural Munster shares in €5m funding for remote working hubs
McConalogue calls for one final push to reach BVD-free status in 2023 McConalogue calls for one final push to reach BVD-free status in 2023
coronavirus screening at medical centre

Relatively low uptake of Covid payments by agriculture and related sectors

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices