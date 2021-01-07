Irish and EU agriculture  remarkably resilient in the downturn

You can rely on farmers and the food industry, with Irish agriculture again proving remarkably resilient in a downturn.

It looks like Irish farmers increased their production by 5% (in value) in 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The earliest estimates also indicate they increased their income by 16.1%.

That income lift is exceeded in the EU-27 only by Lithuania’s 30.8%rise.

So it was a relatively good year for our farmers, unless the statisticians have got it wrong, and have to make major adjustments, when they arrive at final figures for output and income later in the year.

It is a welcome change of fortune in an industry where income is volatile, and has fallen in some years even when production increased.

So far in the Covid-19 recession, Irish farming has repeated its downturn-defying performance which distinguished it after the last national recession started in 2008.

Back then, volatility in global food prices hurt farmers early on.

But they turned the corner in 2010, producing the raw material for a decade of extraordinary, consistent growth, which increased the value of Irish food and drink exports by a whopping 67%.

Now they are delivering the goods again, this time defying a global pandemic which has crippled so many other industries.

And it has been a relatively good year for agriculture generally in the EU, says CAP expert Alan Matthews, formerly Professor of European Agricultural Policy at Trinity College, Dublin, in his capreform.eu blog post, making the point that end-of-year accounts just published by Eurostat highlight how resilient the EU farm sector has been.

After all, says Matthews, in the very early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were justified fears that the lockdowns and associated restrictions could have very negative impacts on EU agriculture and the food industry.

“Thanks to extraordinary effects by farmers, the food system, regulators and the Commission, these dire predictions did not come to pass,” says the economist.

And they did it without a sugar daddy like Donald Trump. Thanks to him, US farm income is expected to reach a seven-year high, 40% of which is US federal aid payments, after generous aid programmes were pushed through by the Trump administration.

Even with all that federal aid, the US farming and food sector had some hairy moments in 2020, with its meat industry nearly crippled by Covid-19 outbreaks, and some milk being dumped by its dairy industry, in which wild fluctuations in price volatility disrupted the market.

At the end of the day, the value of 2020 agricultural output in the US is expected to decline only slightly relative to 2019.

But net US farm income is forecast to jump 43%, largely due to an increase in direct Government farm payments to $46.5 billion, up 107% in nominal terms.

In contrast, the EU farming and food sector operated more smoothly, and without huge extra government funding, for which we all can be thankful, as consumers.

The Eurostat figures show an EU-27 average decline of 1.6% in the value of farm output in 2020, but output was still ahead (by 0.3%) of the average of the previous three years.

The feared border closures and transport restrictions, shortages of seasonal workers, closures of processing plants, and the significant shift in food consumption patterns due to the closure of the food service and hospitality sectors didn’t materialise, or were dealt with effectively, for example by European Commission actions to ensure the continued flow of food products within the single market.

The relatively smooth operation of the food industry also testifies to the remarkable resilience of farmers and the European food system, when faced with a shock of this magnitude, says Alan Matthews.

He notes that potatoes and olive oil stand out as two sectors that were particularly hard hit in 2020.

Potatoes were affected by the drop in demand for processing, with restaurants closed, a direct COVID-19 impact.

But the sharp fall in the value of olive oil output is more related to the high level of production in 2019, which led to low market prices in the first half of 2020.

Overall EU revenue for vegetables and horticulture, particularly exposed to Covid-19 (and Brexit) labour shortages and transport bottlenecks, was maintained.

This is the case also for flowers, despite early indications of a severe setback.

The value of meat and milk output fell slightly, including a 4.8% fall in the value of poultry output, linked to restaurant closures.

The industry came through with only limited uptake of market support measures introduced by the Commission, thus reducing the potential direct cost to the EU budget to only €80 million.

Unfortunately, EU-27 farmers are estimated to have incurred an average decline of 7.9% in farm income.

This included slumps of 28.5% in Germany and 15.5% in the Netherlands — two agricultural powerhouses — and 56.6% in Romania.

The extent to which these income slumps can be explained by Covid-19 impacts would require more detailed research.

Sales of flowers and potatoes (and veal) were hit early on, which might explain why farmers in the Netherlands suffered a more negative outcome.

Other than the €80m the EU set aside for aids for private storage, measures taken at EU level merely permitted member states to make use of unspent commitments in their rural development programmes and sectoral programmes.

The EU was limited in what it could do, because very limited room for manoeuvre was available, in the last year of the seven-year EU budget, and with member states unwilling to activate the annual agriculture crisis reserve.

2021 will again test the EU farm and food industry.

However, with increased use of e-commerce, and a Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out, there is every likelihood that this reliable sector of the economy can again deliver the goods.