Squatting affects owners of all types of properties

Dear Karen,

I live in the UK and have land in Ireland.

I am concerned about someone claiming they have squatter’s rights to my land.

It is difficult to keep an eye on it when I live so far away.

With Covid restrictions, I haven’t been in a position to come to Ireland to inspect my land this year.

What can I do to protect my land?

What would you advise?

Dear Reader,

Squatting is a problem that affects owners of all types of properties.

Evicting squatters can be both time consuming and costly, and the financial implications are not only limited to the legal expense of eviction.

Costs can also arise from damage caused to a property during its occupation, and through loss of rental income for landlords.

Adverse possession, as it is known in legal terms, (otherwise known as “squatter’s rights”) allows a third party to claim a right over land which is registered in the name of another person, on the basis that they have occupied the land continuously for over 12 years with the intention of excluding all others, including the true owner.

If the claimant is successful in the claim, he or she is entitled to be the registered owner of the land in question.

The previous owner is ousted, and the claimant gains title.

The threshold of proof for a landowner who seeks to regain possession of his or her land is relatively low.

However, it is important that a landowner is not careless, and that he or she makes it known to whom the property belongs.

If you own property, you will want to take protective measures to avoid squatters occupying it.

The best way to ensure this is to always be aware of activity on your land.

As you do not live close enough to check in on your lands, it would be wise to hire someone to keep an eye on the land.

It is prudent to look for signs of entry, or use such as new fences having been erected, animals grazing, or crops planted.

If there is such evidence, the identity of the person must be ascertained immediately and legal advice sought as to how to remove him or her from the property.

Placing no trespassing signs is a helpful way to keep squatters away.

A squatter cannot claim possession if they are not able to make it their own, so finding ways to steer them away from your property is key.

Keeping all access points secure is imperative.

Try to visit your property as regularly as possible. I appreciate that with Covid this is difficult, if not impossible at the moment.

Ask your neighbours to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to you.

Make sure the property is secure and gates have locks and are in good order and repair.

Actively protecting your boundaries safeguards the value of your property, and ensures that you can enjoy your property without interference, intrusion, or aggravation from others.

Instituting legal proceedings against the trespasser will stop the clock running on adverse possession.

A landowner should also exercise some active ownership over the property in the interim, for example, erecting fences or buildings or placing animals on the land.

Another potential option available to a farmer is to procure from the person in possession an agreement signed by him or her to rent the land at a certain figure (which could be nominal), and for a certain period; or an agreement simply acknowledging that he or she is present on the land at the owner’s permission.

If such an agreement is signed, then the person in possession cannot bring a successful adverse possession claim.

It must be emphasised that a landowner cannot afford to be complacent, and must act promptly.

The adverse possession clock only stops when legal proceedings are issued, not when a phone call is made to a solicitor for legal advice.