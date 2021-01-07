Tax efficiency of how you decide to finance machinery purchaseis a very complicated area

The question often arises as to whether it’s more advantageous to use a finance lease to purchase a machine, instead of hire purchase or finance by a normal commercial loan, or outright purchase.

The answer is that it depends on the circumstances at hand, with leasing more suitable in some instances and HP more suitable in other circumstances.

The following information may be useful, but should be seen only as a general guide, with each person’s circumstances warranting specific guidance.

Leasing does allow for a quicker time frame over which the cost of the machine can be claimed, for tax purposes.

For instance, a tractor financed by way of a lease over a four year period will qualify for a tax deduction mirroring that same four year period.

In contrast, a tractor bought by way of hire

purchase, loan, or indeed purchased from cash flow without finance, will qualify for a tax deduction over an eight-year period (capital allowances at 12.5% per year, regardless of the term

over which that asset has been financed by HP or loan).

The clear advantage of the tax treatment of the lease is that the tax savings are generated over a time period mirroring the finance term, meaning it is that bit easier to meet repayments, when the burden of tax is lessened.

However, the tax savings usually kick in a year or so behind, given that self-employed persons typically settle their tax liability by October of the following year.

Hire purchase (HP) contracts have the advantage when it comes to trade-ins.

With a HP, loan or outright purchases, when trading in like-for-like machinery, a taxpayer can elect to offset the profit made on the disposal of the old machine against the new machine.

As such, a taxpayer avoids paying income tax on their trade-in, and instead claims allowances on the net value of the new machine after factoring in the trade-in.

In contrast, trading in an asset against a new leased asset does not afford the same capacity to avoid income tax on the trade-in.

Instead, the profit on the asset traded in is subject to income tax in the year of disposal, and the full cost of the new asset is claimed over the lease term.

As such, the income tax saving impact of purchasing a new asset can vary significantly, depending on the lease term and the value of the trade-in.

A separate disadvantage to leasing is that at the cessation of the lease, the taxpayer is deemed to have acquired an asset of substantial value, usually for just a nominal fee.

In such cases, the taxpayer is deemed to have received an income at the end of the lease (usually termed a rebate of lease rentals), but can claim an almost equivalent cost (purchase instalment) over an eight-year period.

This stumbling block can be somewhat avoided by entering a secondary lease, usually at the end of which the value of the rebate of lease rentals and purchase instalment is significantly reduced.

For farmers or contractors who have incorporated their businesses, income tax savings are no longer relevant (the corporate tax rate being much lower than the prevailing income tax rates; usually it’s a 12.5% corporate tax rate, low enough to dilute the importance of one type of financing over another, versus potentially over 50% income tax).

In terms of Vat, HP, loan or outright purchase of an asset will allow a Vat-registered farmer to obtain their Vat refund immediately rather over the period of a lease, albeit usually the buyer must finance the Vat instalment upfront and wait for the refund to issue.

In contrast, with leasing, each repayment contains an extra element to cover the Vat cost, which of course is recoverable for those that are Vat-registered.

As such, the Vat impacts of a lease are more bite-sized.

For unregistered farmers, leasing has a serious disadvantage compared to hire purchase, when purchasing second-hand machinery from other unregistered farmers, or from machinery dealers who had purchased the equipment from an unregistered farmer.

When leasing such equipment, the asset is brought back into the Vat net, meaning that an extra cost of Vat of 21% (expected to revert to 23% at the end of February, 2021) would apply with leasing, compared to other forms of finance.

Separately, even in the case of new equipment which is liable to Vat, unregistered farmers have the capacity to reclaim

Vat (on certain fixed equipment), such farmers will not have the capacity to recover the Vat where the asset is leased.

Apart from deciding which type of finance one should go for, it is also worthwhile considering

the repayment term, how often repayments are to be made (for example, monthly, six-monthly, or yearly), whether there is the option to defer the first payment

for a period of time (for example, to enable a Vat-registered farmer to recover the Vat), and of course the cost of finance.