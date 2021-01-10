Farmers with debt problems invited to private ICMSA webinar on January 14

Speakers include debt restructuring expert Gary Digney and barrister Keith Farry
Pat McCormack, ICMSA: legal outcomes preferred that leave indebted farmers in possession of lands and in a position to work their way out of the debt.

Sun, 10 Jan, 2021 - 14:00
Stephen Cadogan

Farmers struggling with unmanageable farm debt or mortgage arrears have been told there is a possible solution, and are invited to take part in a private webinar on January 14.

Debt restructuring expert Gary Digney of accountants PKF-FPM, and barrister Keith Farry, who have achieved several high-profile judgement and decisions against so-called vulture funds, will explain their approach and outline the fundamentals of a recourse seen as giving much more positive options for farmers with unmanageable debt or mortgage arrears.

The event is administered by ICMSA, and chaired by ICMSA President Pat McCormack. 

He said legal outcomes that leave indebted farmers in possession of their lands and in a position to work their way out of the debt are preferred. 

ICMSA supports the Digney-Farry approach, and he urged any farmers in this stressed situation to email info@icmsa.ie and register in advance of the event, which will be private, so as to not breach participants’ confidentiality.

