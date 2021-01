Staff, shareholders and all associated with Drinagh Co-Op, have acknowledged the work of outgoing CEO of the West Cork based

co-op, Joe O’Sullivan, on the occasion of his retirement.

He has been CEO of Drinagh since 1990, and in that time has overseen huge change.

Some of the highlights from Joe O’Sullivan’s tenure as Drinagh CEO include:

Purchase of Carbery, jointly with the Bandon, Barryroe, and Lisavaird Co-ops.

Modernisation of the Drinagh Co-op branch network.

Diversification of the company portfolio and establishment of Drinagh Pharmacies.

Reformation of the board of directors.

Purchase of Farm Centre and James Lyons, Bantry.

Upgrade of the feed mill to a state-of-the-art facility

All associated with Drinagh Co-Op thanked Mr O’Sullivan for his huge contribution and guidance over the last 30 years and wished him and his family all the best for the future.