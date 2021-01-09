McConalogue calls for one final push to reach BVD-free status in 2023

One final push to reach BVD-free status in the national cattle herd has been called for — three years after Animal Health Ireland predicted eradication by 2020, in the early years of the BVD Eradication Programme.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said, “The programme is at a decisive point, the opportunity to achieve BVD freedom is in reach.

“It is vital that everyone plays their part to finish it out.

“Excellent progress has been made over the past years and we must intensify our efforts to ensure success.

“My Department has committed to an enhanced programme agreed by the BVD Implementation Group, and pledges substantial supports for the next two year period.”

Minister McConalogue outlined his support for a pathway to BVD freedom by 2023.

The new EU Animal Health Law (which comes into force in April) sets out new BVD control requirements.

The BVD Implementation Group (BVDIG) plans to meet the required conditions for BVD freedom by 2023.

This includes having negative herd status (NHS) for 99.8% of all herds (the current level is over 95% of breeding herds), representing at least 99.9% of cattle.

If achieved, this will end compulsory tissue tag testing for the majority of herds after 2022.

To achieve this goal, the BVDIG has developed enhanced measures to maximise the proportion of herds with NHS; rapidly identify and resolve the small number of herds with positive/inconclusive results in 2021 and 2022; and minimise the risk of onward transmission of infection.

So the calf tag test remains compulsory for 2021, with positive or inconclusive calves to be isolated and removed promptly.

Confirmatory testing of these animals is no longer permitted.

The new EU Animal Health Law requires that herds must be free of confirmed cases for 18 months instead of the previously required 12 months, to achieve NHS.

Around 5% of herds have small numbers of animals that either do not have a valid test result or have not yet produced a negative calf.

It is now a legal requirement to test all such animals.

Other requirements, if you have a positive or inconclusive calf, include immediate herd restriction and neighbour notification by the DAFM (movements to slaughter or to non-breeding herds may be granted case-by-case by the Regional Veterinary Office).

Neighbour notification continues every month until removal of positive or inconclusive animal(s).

Prompt removal qualifies you for a higher level of financial compensation by the DAFM, as follows:

n €160 each for female dairy and dairy cross animals removed within 10 days of the first positive or inconclusive test result, €30 if removed between day 11 and 21

n €30 towards disposal of dairy bull calves via abattoir or knackery within 14 days.

n €220 per beef breed animal removed within 10 days, €30 if removed between day 11 and 21.

Cleaning and disinfection of buildings and handling facilities must be done before the next breeding season.

Restrictions will not be lifted until three measures (fully funded by DAFM) are carried out by a nominated trained private vet, beginning at least three weeks after removal of positive or inconclusive animal(s).

These measures are a whole herd test WITH Blood sampling, an epidemiological Investigation, and vaccination of all females aged at least 12 months.

After lifting of restrictions, these herdowners must continue to tissue tag test for at least 24 months, continue vaccination in the following year, and not sell any female that was in calf at the time of birth of the positive or inconclusive animal(s), until such a female’s calf is born and tested for BVD.

“I commend farmers’ ongoing commitment to the BVD eradication programme and urge everyone to make one final push to reach a BVD-free herd,” said Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Farmers, some of whom have been testing for BVD since 2012, have expressed frustration at the lack of clear time frames for the ending of on-farm tissue tag testing.

Farmers have said it should not be taken for granted that they will continue indefinitely tissue tag testing all calves born, with no end date in sight.

Farmers have also called for all imported livestock to be BVD tested in advance.

BVD was estimated to cause €100m of annual losses in the Irish cattle herd up to 2013.

Formal recognition of Ireland as BVD-free at EU level could improve potential for exports, especially for live cattle.

The compulsory phase of BVD eradication in Northern Ireland began in March 2016, about three years after the Republic.

It is expected that antibody-based serological surveillance will be implemented post-eradication, and the EU’s new Animal Health Law will prohibit vaccine use where freedom of disease is recognised, except for restricted use in specific circumstances.

Prior to the BVD eradication programme, BVD vaccination played a major role on Irish farms.

BVD vaccination manages risk by priming the immune system of individual animals, so they can deal with the virus, if exposed to it, reducing the risk of infection.