€1.3m expected for residential farm in North Kerry dairy heartland

According to Tralee-based selling agent Éamonn McQuinn of McQuinn Consulting, there will be much interest in a 113-acre residential holding new to the market as an executor sale in North Kerry.

“We would expect a good deal of interest locally in this farm,” says Éamonn. “This is in the heart of the main dairying area of the county and it’s been all laid out in grass for the last number of years.

“It’s a nice piece of ground,” says Éamonn. “There are 113 acres altogether and it’s being sold in three lots. The first lot would be the dwelling on approximately 10 acres, Lot 2 would be 103 acres of farmland, and Lot 3 would be the entire holding.”

The property is in the townland of Urlee, close to the village of Lisselton. It is well located, being only a short drive from Listowel (11km away) and an even shorter drive from Ballybunion (5km).

Having operated as a dairy farm in the past, it has been let on a yearly basis for some years and has been well maintained. Parts of the farmland have been tilled in the past, the agents point out. There remain some vestiges of the dairy operation that it once was, but these are of little consequence now, as the selling agent explains.

“There is a yard there,” says Éamonn, “but it’s in need of total modernisation and refurbishment. The fact that there are old buildings there would help with planning permission, if one were to aim to replace those buildings.”

The farm enjoys a good southerly aspect, the agent says, which is precisely the kind of characteristic that will interest those looking to invest in solar farms.

This broadens the appeal of the property, although it is more likely to attract dairying interest in the current economic climate, one would imagine.

The dwelling is a modern one (built approximately 20 years ago) that offers approximately 3,000 square feet of living accommodation and which is in excellent condition throughout, according to the selling agents.

“It’s a very good house and it’s in excellent condition inside and there’s a free-standing garage with it,” says Éamonn, who points out that it represents a great opportunity for someone looking for a family home with a bit of land. With working from home becoming a more permanent feature in people’s lives, that level of self-sufficiency is becoming more sought after by home-buyers.

As well as local interest, Éamonn says that they would be hopeful of interest from investors outside of the locality, underlining a strong trend set in 2020.

The overall price guide is €1,300,000, broken down into individual expectations of €385,000 for Lot 1 (house and 10 acres) and €950,000 for Lot 2 (103 acres). At €9,200 per acre for the land, it seems like a conservative expectation, but the coming weeks will tell.