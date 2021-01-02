Investors are buying substantial dairy farms for immediate lease out to farmers

The year of the Great Lockdown has ended and although 2021 begins with yet another oppressive lockdown, there are signs of hope that the siege will be lifted and that the return of normal life may happen within a matter of months.

The agricultural land market seems to have finished the year pretty much as it began, with sustained activity that was seemingly unaffected by the lockdown, including "Good Life" enthusiasts targeting smallholding, and investors continuing to shift their resources out of the bank and into the land.

After a very busy first six months, what most auctioneers were expecting was for the downturn to come, a surge of negative economic energy that would surely have an adverse effect on land prices, in a year when economic activity had been so suppressed.

It never came.

“The second half of the year in 2020 surprised everyone,” says Éamonn McQuinn of Tralee-based McQuinn Consulting, “especially for agricultural land and the way it went. I had a lot of queries [for agricultural land] from people living in urban areas, in Dublin and Cork, who had connections with Kerry and were looking to move back and wanted to work from home in a rural location with a bit of land.”

The phenomenon of the client looking for a smallholding offering sustainability was one important factor that gave a boost to farmland prices.

An even more significant factor in 2020 was the re-emergence of the investor in agricultural land. As the year went on and uncertainty became the only kind of perverted normality on the horizon, that trend could only increase. What, after all, is the point in putting money into a bank if you’re now going to be charged for the service?

“Non-farmers have dipped into the market, mainly for tax reasons,” notes Éamonn McQuinn, who has seen substantial dairy farms being purchased during 2020 by people with no agricultural background, who have the intention of buying to immediately lease out to farmers.

“The agricultural segment of our business was very strong all through 2020,” says John Hodnett of Hodnett-Forde Property Services in Clonakilty, Co Cork, who notes that the seasonal aspect of the land market has long vanished in the Internet age.

“Land in West Cork made between €8,000/acre and €20,000/acre, with the dairying sector more buoyant and the smaller lots making the higher prices… What we have seen in the latter half of the year is the investor coming more into the market, where the investor was looking to move resources from the bank into land.

“One interesting thing that happened in 2020 was that we sold two holdings off the books; they weren’t advertised. You might have a sale like this once every few years, but to have two in one year was unusual.”