Covid disruption has helped us reconnect with nature

THE disruption caused to normal living by the Covid-19 pandemic has helped people to reconnect with nature in their own gardens.

Observing birds that come and go through the changing seasons has become a distraction from the loss, isolation and worries that the virus has caused.

The gadding pace of modern life in pre-pandemic Ireland has slowed down and allowed people of all ages to step back and view birdlife and all the wonder around it.

It ranges from the joyful sounds of the dawn chorus to the industry of birds when building nests and the protective care they provide for their young as they learn to fly, fend for themselves and flap their wings in water.

Birds can also sense looming danger from prowling cats, meandering dogs, and swooping hawks. And their behaviour and flight patterns have helped farmers and fishers to predict the weather long before high-tech Met Éireann forecasts and satellite images.

Much of that interest was diluted in the hectic lifestyle that preceded Covid 19, but there are signs it is now being revived. People have more time to observe the variety of bird species attracted to their gardens and are even availing of the opportunities to provide them with food, water, and shelter, especially in winter.

Take time to appreciate visitors to the garden.

Senator Eugene Murphy, speaking in the Oireachtas last November, recalled the friendly ways that our parents and grandparents had of dealing with environmental issues. He suggested there is a need to find some way of returning to those practices.

Bread crumb was thrown out to the birds. Children were told about every type of bird. This all happened on the farms of Ireland.

"From my perspective, it was a most amazing experience as a young person," he said.

There is a way, however, for people to monitor and identify birds from the comfort of their own homes through the Irish Garden Bird Survey, organised by BirdWatch Ireland, a voluntary body founded in 1968.

It has 15,000 members and supporters and a countrywide network of over 30 branches. There are currently over 450 species on its list of garden birds in Ireland. Many are migratory, and some are rare or unusual.

The survey, sponsored by Ballymaloe House, Foods and Cookery School, has been running since 1989/1990 and is the biggest citizen sciences exercise in Ireland. Taking part is fun, easy and an ideal way to get to know garden birds better. It also makes an ideal school project.

Winter is still a beautiful time for outdoors.

BirdWatch Ireland, which is devoted to the conservation and protection of wild birds and their habitats in Ireland, asks the members of the public to participate in the survey between December and February each year.

People record the highest number of each species visiting their gardens every week. They provide information on the size of the garden being surveyed and the kinds of food, if any, being offered to the birds.

As the Irish countryside changes, gardens are becoming increasingly important havens for many species.

The survey gives a good idea of how the birds are doing, but also an indication of how the environment is faring in general.

Brian Burke, co-ordinator, reported that 1,500 householders countrywide took part in the 2019-2020 Garden Bird Survey with a record 1,265 being involved for 10 or more weeks. This provided high quality data on which to base monitoring and analysis.

Due to relatively mild weather, no birds were particularly hard-hit by frost or snow. Many continued their recovery from the ‘Beast from the East’ storm that brought heavy snow and frost to many parts of the country in 2018.

For the tenth year in a row, the Robin was the most common bird recorded last winter. It was seen in 99.8% of gardens. The blackbird and blue tit were close behind.

The chaffinch held on to fourth place, with the great tit moving up one to get into the top five. That meant the magpie lost out and was relegated to sixth position but was still seen in 90% of gardens. After that came the goldfinch, which moved up to seventh place, its highest ever position in the rankings.

House sparrow, a robust and tough bird, always tend to do well, while the Wren, the second-smallest bird in the survey, still recovering from the ‘Beast from the East’ jumped up two places to ninth place. The always-active coal tit dropped one position but still stayed in the top 10.

Describing young people as the future custodians of the environment, BirdWatch Ireland has worked in collaboration with ﬁve European partners to compile and disseminate teacher training resources to 60 teachers from various EU member states, including Ireland.

However, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, it has suffered a significant shortfall in funding for its core work in protecting birds and biodiversity and ensuring the most threatened and vulnerable species receive the attention they need. It recently launched an emergency appeal for donations.

As people continue to struggle with the public health restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the virus, birds are continuing to bring colour to their gardens that might be otherwise dreary in the middle of winter. They are also creating a sense of comfort and providing entertainment for those seeking hopeful signs of brighter days ahead.

Charlie Chaplin, the iconic actor, who holidayed with his family in Waterville, Co Kerry, every year for 10 years from 1959, brought joy to millions of people worldwide during his career.

He also had a saying:

Tomorrow, the birds will sing. Be brave. Face life.

The comic genius has also left us with another piece of wise advice that is especially relevant for those venturing into their gardens to exercise and relax in the fresh air during these difficult times: “You will never find a rainbow,” he said, “if you are looking down.”