New ICSA leader wants to unite cattle, sheep, tillage farmers

Dermot Kelleher elected ICSA president in postal ballot
New ICSA leader wants to unite cattle, sheep, tillage farmers

Dermot Kelleher, Inchigeela, Co Cork, has been elected ICSA National President.

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 15:23
Stephen Cadogan

ICSA president-elect Dermot Kelleher has pledged to unite all cattle, sheep and tillage farmers behind one strong organisation.

“There has been far too much emphasis on dairy expansion, and I want to balance the equation,” said the Inchigeela, Co Cork suckler farmer, elected following a postal ballot of the association’s National Executive members.

Mr Kelleher was elected with 47 votes, from a total valid poll of 87 votes, narrowly defeating ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara, a sheep, suckler and beef farmer in Co Westmeath.

Currently ICSA vice president for Munster, Mr Kelleher will take over as ICSA president at the association’s AGM from Edmond Phelan, a beef farmer from Fenor in Co Waterford.

“I am demanding a massive increase in the payment under agri-environment schemes,” said Mr Kelleher.

“We want to see the budget for GLAS trebled in a new and much more ambitious agri- environment scheme that properly rewards those who go further for the environment.

“We cannot expect farmers to fund climate change and biodiversity challenges if they are losing money.”

Mr Kelleher previously served as chair of Cork West ICSA and of the association’s suckler committee.

ICSA, formed in 1993 to represent the beef and lamb sectors, represents 10,000 members.

More in this section

Pollution spilling into the sky from a power plant The big picture of how Brussels sees us
Scientist measuring environmental water quality in a wetland EU lays down the law for Irish farmers in 2023
Fourth Global Dairy trade price rise in a row Fourth Global Dairy trade price rise in a row
New ICSA leader wants to unite cattle, sheep, tillage farmers

Cleanlinessone of the main weapons against digital dermititis

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices