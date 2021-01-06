New ICSA leader wants to unite cattle, sheep, tillage farmers

ICSA president-elect Dermot Kelleher has pledged to unite all cattle, sheep and tillage farmers behind one strong organisation.

“There has been far too much emphasis on dairy expansion, and I want to balance the equation,” said the Inchigeela, Co Cork suckler farmer, elected following a postal ballot of the association’s National Executive members.

Mr Kelleher was elected with 47 votes, from a total valid poll of 87 votes, narrowly defeating ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara, a sheep, suckler and beef farmer in Co Westmeath.

Currently ICSA vice president for Munster, Mr Kelleher will take over as ICSA president at the association’s AGM from Edmond Phelan, a beef farmer from Fenor in Co Waterford.

“I am demanding a massive increase in the payment under agri-environment schemes,” said Mr Kelleher.

“We want to see the budget for GLAS trebled in a new and much more ambitious agri- environment scheme that properly rewards those who go further for the environment.

“We cannot expect farmers to fund climate change and biodiversity challenges if they are losing money.”

Mr Kelleher previously served as chair of Cork West ICSA and of the association’s suckler committee.

ICSA, formed in 1993 to represent the beef and lamb sectors, represents 10,000 members.