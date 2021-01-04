Forest owners warn of damage risk for their unfelled trees

Private forest owners have warned they could face average losses as high as €100,000, if trees lose condition, or suffer windblow damage, while they wait for licences to allow harvest.

By mid-December, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine had a backlog of 4,700 licence applications to allow farmers carry out felling, planting, and other forestry operations.

The Co Cork-based Forest Owners Co-operative Society (FOCS) has warned that the inordinate delays in the issue of timber felling licences, and the spread of Ash Dieback disease, have become the two greatest issues facing their members.

FOCS chief executive Dr Kathryn O’Donoghue said unless both issues are tackled by Government as matters of extreme urgency, the forestry industry will suffer enormously, livelihoods will be lost, and all targets that Government have set for the sector will be undermined.

About 15,000 jobs are at risk in the timber sector, which now depends on increasing volumes of imported timber, according to the FOCS.

The forest owners co-op has pledged to apply its full resources towards removing obstacles that have reduced the flow of felling licences to a virtual trickle. In this regard, it is seeking a meeting with Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to help resolve any impediments in the licensing process.

FOCS said measures currently in place to deal with Ash Dieback disease are completely inadequate, with many ash plantation owners excluded from any assistance, and many having already suffered significant financial loss.

First confirmed in Ireland in October 2012, Ash Dieback has been confirmed at more than 650 locations in various settings in all 26 counties.

With only 1-2% of the ash population tolerant to the disease, much of the more than 16,000 hectares of ash approved for planting by the Department of Agriculture since the late 1980s is affected.

With eradication of the disease no longer feasible, a Reconstitution and Underplanting Scheme (RUS) was launched in June, 2020, by the Department.

“RUS does nothing to help those that are affected to deal with the mess of devastating losses that we see around the country,” said Simon White of the FOCS.

“On top of that, growers are expected to go without any income from their newly reconstituted woodland in most areas for the rest of their lives.

“FOCS is determined to give its full support to ash plantation owners whose livelihoods are affected by the onslaught of this disease, by pressing Government for radical change to the measures to deal with replanting and clearing as well as the provision of compensation.”

FOCS CEO Kathryn O’Donoghue said: “In order to expand the sector in line with Government targets, it is vital that we encourage more young farmers and landowners to see the opportunities and rewards that forest ownership can bring.

“However, only through active engagement and co-operation at Government and EU levels can real progress and a more efficient use of state resources be achieved”.