Teagasc advice: no-brainer to sign up to BDGP extension

The BDGP scheme has been extended for one year.

What do you need to know?

It is an extension to the previous scheme, therefore you must have been a participant in BDGP1 to apply.

Two requirements are necessary to avail of the extension by the January 15 closing date.

You must have met the requirements of the stock bull/AI, and the female replacement strategy, in BDGP1, to be eligible to apply for the extension (see details below).

It’s not a rollover, so you must make a new application for the extension, and there are two ways to do this.

Text DAFM Y (there is a space before the Y) in response to a text sent to you by the Department of Agriculture. This text must state that it is for the BDGP scheme. You will have three days to reply, from receipt of the Department’s message.

Apply through Agfood.ie yourself under BDGP, or ask your advisor.

The closing date for applications is Friday, January 15, 2021, at 5pm.

Stock bull/AI requirement

For applicants that used a stock bull, at least one stock bull on the holding on June 30, 2019 must have been a genotyped four-star or five-star bull on either the Terminal or Replacement Index (on a within or across breed basis) at the time of purchase. If you used AI, at least 80% of the AI used on the participating holding must have been from four-star or five-star bulls on either the Terminal or Replacement Index (on a within or across breed basis). Applicants using both stock bulls and AI must have satisfied both requirements.

Female replacement strategy

The number of heifers/eligible suckler cows meeting the female replacement requirement on the holding on October 31, 2020, must be equivalent to 50% of the applicant’s reference animals.

For 2021, the scheme will be unchanged.

Your reference number will remain the same.

You must:

Tag and register all your calves as before.

Complete all surveys.

Genotype 60% of the reference number of animals.

Complete your Carbon Navigator in September.

If using a stock bull, at least one bull on the holding on June 30, 2021, must be genotyped four-star or five-star on either the replacement or terminal index. The eligible bull must also be over 12 months old on June 30, 2021.

At least 80% of the AI used on participating holdings must be from four-star or five-star bulls on either the terminal or replacement index.

If using both a stock bull and AI, you must meet the requirements of both.

50% of your reference number of heifers/eligible suckler cows must be 4/5 star on October 31, 2021. The females must also be sired by a beef sire, and be over 16 months of age, that is, born before June 30, 2020. If purchased after June 5, 2015, she has to have been born on/after January 1, 2013. If born into your herd, females can be born before January 1, 2013.

For most, the hard work of meeting the goals of the scheme have been achieved.

If you are staying at suckling, it’s a no-brainer to sign up to this extension.