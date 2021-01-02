30-acre residential farm in West Cork already under offer

As if any further indication was needed of the strong recent demand for good quality land in West Cork, a 30-acre holding near Dunmanway is currently under offer, having been brought to the market only a few weeks ago.

The property in question is a residential holding in the townland of Bunanumera, conveniently located midway between Dunmanway and Ballineen and adjacent to the Lisavaird Co-op retail branch.

“It’s about 500 metres to the south of the main Dunmanway-Ballineen road,” says John Hodnett of Clonakilty-based selling agents Hodnett-Forde.

The residence is a two-storey traditional farmhouse and there is a hay barn as well as a few stone outbuildings.

“The house is in reasonably good condition,” says John, “Generally speaking, it needs a bit of modernising but structurally, the house is very good and it enjoys a very peaceful sheltered setting.”

The land benefits from good road frontage on two or three sides, facilitating the property’s sub-division into four lots: Lot 1 is about 3.38 acres; Lot 2 is 4.3 acres with the house and outbuildings; Lot 3 (which adjoins the Creamery) is about 4.95 acres, and Lot 4 is approximately 17 acres.

The overall price guide is €360,000-400,000 and, with offers on each individual lot as well as on the overall holding, the agent confirms that “we’re up in that bracket already.”