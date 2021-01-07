Egg delivery service hatches business plan in lockdown

West Cork couple Michael and Carmen O’Sullivan launched a new business after seeing a gap in the market for the delivery of farm fresh produce to customers’ doors in Cork city and county boundaries with their business Farmsy.

Beginning in 2018 with a small holding of just three hens and a cockerel, Henrietta, Mrs Brown, Mags and Willy, the couple sold eggs from an honesty box by their home, a 150-year old labourers cottage on an acre between Bandon and Timoleague.

Demand led to the purchase of a few more hens and ducks and over time Michael built up an egg run, delivering eggs door-to-door while earning the name the “Egg man” from children in the locality who refused to eat any other eggs.

During the first lockdown in March customers began to ask about other products which led to the couple seeking out local and chemical free produce to supply and deliver alongside their much loved eggs.

Since then the business has grown with deliveries being made every Friday and Saturday covering the city centre and commuter towns.

“At the start of this year we wouldn’t have foreseen ourselves setting up Farmsy.ie but when your customers keep asking about other produce you have to listen and think about it," says Carmen.

And so Farmsy.ie was hatched, quite literally.

“From the beginning the support we have received from both local suppliers and customers has been amazing.

“Food For Humans and Horizon Farm started supplying us straight away and we now also have Ancient Organics in Rosscarbery, Duhallow Organic meat and West Cork Coffee based in Innishannon in our delivery van each week.

“So many artisan food producers were badly hit this year and we see our service as supporting them, something we are really passionate about.”

Meanwhile, when the couple started selling eggs from an honesty box, they couldn’t have imagined where it would all lead.

Michael says: “We've had to learn very quickly and we've ironed-out a lot of teething problems.

The joy of delivering fresh, chemical free, honest produce to peoples doors is just brilliant.

“I love getting to know the families and over time you get to know what they like so I can introduce them to suppliers that I know their family would enjoy.

This year has taught us that the power of human interaction can change someone’s day so I always do my best to deliver a good chat with the produce — that’s what life is really about.

Michael says that the power of good food can never be underestimated.

“We only supply chemical free produce from suppliers who take a real pride in their work and we hope to add to our network of suppliers in the coming weeks.

“Amazing things are happening in response to climate change and environmental issues and Farmsy is our way of playing our part.

“We are supporting sustainable farmers and food producers who are working in a way that does not harm the environment.

“We are sowing the seeds of change by delivering them to doors and we couldn’t be happier to do it.”