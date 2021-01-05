Fourth Global Dairy trade price rise in a row

Whole milk powder price  at its highest level in 12 months
The skim milk powder price increased 4.1%  in Tuesday's  Global Dairy Trade auction.

Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 17:30
Stephen Cadogan

The strength of global dairy markets was confirmed on Tuesday, with a 3.9% average price rise in the Global Dairy Trade auction, the fourth consecutive price rise in this important trade event.

The whole milk powder price lifted 3.1% to its highest level in 12 months. Other commodities of more importance for the EU dairy trade were also dearer, with the butter price up 7.2%, the cheddar cheese price up 5%, and the skim milk powder price up 4.1%.

ICMSA dairy chairman Ger Quain called for co-ops to pay a year-end bonus to reflect market returns were better than anticipated market returns.

