Cleanlinessone of the main weapons against digital dermititis

I was called recently to look at a cow that was visibly very lame.

She was carrying her left hind leg, and I would call it 5/5 lameness.

I got out my hoof knives and trimmer, and hoisted the leg up with the aid of my trusty Hoofnak.

There are more modern hydraulic crates on the go now, and these are very useful for the full-time hoof trimmer, who is trimming the hooves of all the cows in the herd.

This latest case was not too hard to diagnose, being a full-blown and long-standing case of digital dermititis.

This is also known as Italian footrot, and as Mortellaro’s disease.

Having been discovered in Italy, it slowly made its way toward the Netherlands, eventually coming to the UK and Ireland in the ’80s.

I won’t go on about yet another disease that we imported in the ’80s with the “prime breeding stock” we brought in back then.

Usually, this disease starts as a moist exuding patch in the skin in the heel area, just above the split between the claws.

Because this is not an area that is easily visible, unless you lift the foot and clean it, these lesions will become more progressive and extensive before the cow becomes noticeably lame.

An interesting point to note in relation to Mortellaro is that it is caused by bacteria called Treponema.

There are a number of species involved.

A similar species causes contagious ovine digital dermatitis (CODD) in sheep, and thus, it may be unwise to run sheep on the same land as your dairy herd.

These bacteria are found in slurry but, funnily enough, they are not an inhabitant of the gut, and therefore not found in faeces.

They love the wet, nutritious environment of slurry, and even more so when the cow is on high level of concentrates, thus making the slurry wetter and more nutritious for the Treponema.

A number of topical antibiotics are used to kill the infection in the foot.

First, you have to thoroughly clean the foot, and dry it, before applying the antibiotic in question.

Some authors recommend bandaging on the antibiotic while others recommend spraying it on daily.

Biosecurity is of major importance here, as buying in animals can be the source of introduction to your farm.

The time of highest incidence for Mortellaro on the farm is around calving and early lactation when the cow’s immune system is lower, they are on high concentrate diets, they are indoors, and their faeces is more liquid in content.

This disease is one of the commonest now in dairy herds in Ireland.

The incidence is higher in larger herds, and on farms that use automatic scrapers.

Scrapers are blamed because they push a wave of slurry in front of them which cows can stand in, covering their feet with slurry.

Usually the areas around the water trough are not scraped, as they are in the cross passages, and as such can become a very contaminated area.

Things like not having a cubicle per cow, not having enough water troughs, and not having enough feeding space, lead to cows standing for longer in wet contaminated areas, exposed to the perils of Mortellaro.

It is a fact that the bacteria involved do not grow on dry skin, so the drier the environment the better.

Good ventilation and dry, limed bedding can be a great help.

All of these good environmental practices are helped by regular footbathing of the herd, beginning in the last month of the dry period.

There are a number of different types of chemical and antibiotic footbaths used, and different regimes, from seven days a week to five days a week, and various other combinations.

This control of foot diseases should be looked on in the same context as teat spraying is in the control of mastitis.

However, good hygiene and cleanliness are of the utmost importance.