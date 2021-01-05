October figures reveal continuing fluctuation in beef exports to UK

A recovery in Irish beef exports to the UK in September was short-lived, with the latest trade statistics showing 1,400 tonnes less was exported in October, compared to the previous year.

According to the UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), the year to October total beef trade from Ireland to the UK was 178,481 tonnes, down 3% year-on-year.

However, market watchers won’t be surprised if the figure seesaws again for November and December, after speculation in the industry that more beef was imported from Ireland in the run-up to the Brexit deadline of December 31, in order to avoid the feared tariffs and delays.

That will not be confirmed until trade data for November and December becomes available.

Total 2020 UK beef imports including October (256,436t) were down 6% by tonnage and 3% by value, to £958 million.

Ireland dominates the imports, with a nearly 70% share.

The UK takes about 50% of Ireland’s beef production. Although the only major exporting country to buck the downward trend in UK beef imports was Brazil, their 12% increased export volume to the UK took them only to 21,089t, compared to Ireland’s 178,481t.

The AHDB says UK lamb imports increased in October, but not from Ireland.

Instead, a 9% year-on-year jump in UK imports of sheep meat was filled mostly by shipments from New Zealand, increasing by a notable 42%, most likely due to competitive pricing.

Meanwhile, volume from Ireland fell 23%, compared to October, 2019.

Total UK sheepmeat imports for 2020 including October were down 6%, and the AHDB said most of this decline can be attributed to falling imports from Ireland.

Ironically, it has been a bumper year for Irish sheepmeat exports, up 7%.

Other EU states accounted for most of this increase, with France taking 8% extra and Sweden 20% extra.

Despite exports to the UK falling 6%, the UK is still the second largest export market for Ireland, after France.