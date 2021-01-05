October figures reveal continuing fluctuation in beef exports to UK

Bumper year for Irish sheepmeat exports despite reduced trade to UK
October figures reveal continuing fluctuation in beef exports to UK

 Brazil was the only major exporting country to send extra beef to the UK in 2020, but their 21,089 tonnes  compared to Ireland’s 178,481t.

Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 17:13
Stephen Cadogan

A recovery in Irish beef exports to the UK in September was short-lived, with the latest trade statistics showing 1,400 tonnes less was exported in October, compared to the previous year.

According to the UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), the year to October total beef trade from Ireland to the UK was 178,481 tonnes, down 3% year-on-year.

However, market watchers won’t be surprised if the figure seesaws again for November and December, after speculation in the industry that more beef was imported from Ireland in the run-up to the Brexit deadline of December 31, in order to avoid the feared tariffs and delays.

That will not be confirmed until trade data for November and December becomes available.

Total 2020 UK beef imports including October (256,436t) were down 6% by tonnage and 3% by value, to £958 million.

Ireland dominates the imports, with a nearly 70% share.

The UK takes about 50% of Ireland’s beef production. Although the only major exporting country to buck the downward trend in UK beef imports was Brazil, their 12% increased export volume to the UK took them only to 21,089t, compared to Ireland’s 178,481t.

 The AHDB says UK lamb imports increased in October, but not from Ireland.

Instead, a 9% year-on-year jump in UK imports of sheep meat was filled mostly by shipments from New Zealand, increasing by a notable 42%, most likely due to competitive pricing.

Meanwhile, volume from Ireland fell 23%, compared to October, 2019.

Total UK sheepmeat imports for 2020 including October were down 6%, and the AHDB said most of this decline can be attributed to falling imports from Ireland.

Ironically, it has been a bumper year for Irish sheepmeat exports, up 7%.

Other EU states accounted for most of this increase, with France taking 8% extra and Sweden 20% extra.

Despite exports to the UK falling 6%, the UK is still the second largest export market for Ireland, after France.

More in this section

Scientist measuring environmental water quality in a wetland EU lays down the law for Irish farmers in 2023
Up to €6 per kg for lambs as trade picks up where it left off in 2020 Up to €6 per kg for lambs as trade picks up where it left off in 2020
Talks with Karen Bradley Protocol leaves big livestock and milk cross-border trade unaffected by Brexit
Pollution spilling into the sky from a power plant

The big picture of how Brussels sees us

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices