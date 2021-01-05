Beef cattle prices unchanged from last year as Brexit situation beds in

The beef trade has opened for the New Year with prices little changed ing from the closing days of the old year.

Beef finishers are mostly satisfied to see the back of 2020, not a good year for them.

The early days of 2021 look better than many had feared in the l ater months leading up to the UK’s exit from the EU, after almost five decades.

The agreement reached between the EU and UK on trading has removed the threat of tariffs, which would have been penal for Irish beef exports to Britain, but there is no denying the trading situation is nevertheless changed.

The consumer is king, in Britain the same as everywhere else, and the opportunity for the import of cheaper beef from non-EU sources will be attractive to British consumers on price grounds, and therefore to the British government.

Cheaper non-EU beef on the supermarket shelves of Great Britain could be very challenging for Irish processors to compete against under the new post-Brexit environment in Great Britain.

It is going to take some time for the post-Brexit situation to bed in, which helps to explain why prices on offer at the Irish factories for the opening days of 2021 are largely unchanged from the pre-Christmas trade.

Steers are being quoted for this week on a base of 370c/kg, which is what is generally being paid.

Some deals for large supplies are being negotiated on a base of up to 375c/kg, and the price appears to be a little better, the further north you go for a processor this week.

The heifer trade is following a similar pattern in general, with some widening of the margin over steers prices on offer for this week.

The premium over the steer price is ranging from 5c to 10c/kg, with base prices varying from 375c/kg to 380c/kg.

Reports from around the country indicate that most of the heifers are being traded on a base of 380c/kg, with a few lots making up to 385c/kg, which is the cut off price for dealing with the factories this week.

On the positive side, all processors appear to be very anxious to get beef cattle supplies this week, which means that they have firm orders for replenishing shop shelves after the Christmas demand.

The trade for young bulls appears to be a shade sharper, with R-grade making up to 370c/kg, which has narrowed the price premium for steer beef over young bull beef.

The cow trade is very positive.

Up to 330c/kg is being achieved for better quality R-grade cows. They generally trade at 320c-325c, with Os making up to 310c, and reports of some P-grade cows closing in on 300c/kg, while most lots of P grade are on 280c-290c.