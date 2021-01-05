Up to €6 per kg for lambs as trade picks up where it left off in 2020

The trade for lambs at factories opened for 2021 on as positive a note for sheep farmers as it finished 2020, which was a good year all round for sheep farmers.

When compared to the opening price for 2020, the factory returns were 90c-100c/kg stronger than a year ago, when the trade resumed at processing plants this week.

Processors seem to be very anxious to get lamb supplies this week, even at these higher prices.

In general, lambs are being quoted for at 570c-575c/kg, before the bonus for quality is added.

But the reality on the ground is that the processors are having to pay up to 20c/kg more than they are quoting, in order to get sufficient supplies through the gates this week.

Most of the farmers with lambs to sell are targeting 590c/kg, or as close as they can negotiate to that level, before parting with stock.

There are reports of deals being negotiated at up to 600c/kg and even a few at higher prices, for large supplies of quality-assured lambs. It all adds up to the start of a new year which is looking good for sheep farmers, a welcome change after they experienced so many tough seasons in the past decade.

It comes on the back of 2020, which has been one of the best years for many sheep farmers, in terms of prices achieved.

The Bord Bia review for 2020 shows that while there was an increase of 55,000 head in supplies to the factories, the average price paid was up by 10%, which amounted to 48c/kg extra over 2019 levels.

The value of exports increased by 12% compared to 2019, thanks to extra demand from EU member states such as France and Sweden.

Overall, it was the best year in some time for sheep farmers.