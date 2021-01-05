The big picture of how Brussels sees us

Whatever about milk and honey, Europe would like Ireland to be a land with more bogs and forests.

The view from Brussels is that expansion of the cattle herd, especially dairy cattle, is pushing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from farming higher, also boosted by increases in use of synthetic fertiliser.

Expansion of areas awarded a derogation under the Nitrates Directive is also a worry for the EU Commission.

It aims to counter this by making its payments to farmers conditional on better soil nutrient management, especially in what it calls” hotspots”.

And growing livestock numbers, peat extraction, farming and afforestation are blamed for Ireland’s draining of peatlands to the point where 80% are “degraded”.

Even in recent years, active drainage and peat extraction were still taking place on 56,000 hectares, according to the Commission, clearly worried about the 20 tonnes of carbon dioxide per hectare per year which it says is released by drained peat soils.

The big picture of how Ireland looks from Brussels is revealed in the Commission’s recommendations for how we should devise our Common Agricultural Policy strategic plan to be implemented in 2023.

Every aspect of Irish rural life is commented on, but there is understandably an emphasis on sustainability, in keeping with the EU’s super-ambition to serve as a model for the rest of the world in the fight against climate change.

That’s a historic EU decision, but surely Ireland can be excused for being out of step, given our very different history.

Eurocrats should perhaps be a little more guarded in promoting their Green Deal bid to upend everything from how Europeans heat their homes to what we do with our land and how we run our economies.

After all, they may be only tilting at windmills, because the EU emits less than 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions, and therefore can’t avoid climate change unless it gets other continents to join the climate fight.

The EU can be accused of having climate change on its guilty conscience, because it has been burning fossil fuels since the Industrial Revolution almost two centuries ago, leaving it responsible along with the UK and the USA for most of the gases released into the atmosphere which are now warming the planet.

In countries like Ireland, which missed out on the Industrial Revolution, the EU needs to be more sensitive in laying down the law on sustainability.

This is acknowledged in the recommendations for our CAP strategic plan, with the Commission admitting the very high proportion of total national GHG emissions from our agriculture (35.3% in 2018) can be partly explained by Ireland’s lack of heavy industry.

Nevertheless, the Commission seems prepared to straitjacket our agriculture, a dilemma for our Government in its bid to make farming a sustainable sector in every sense of the word.

Our farming sustainability is arguably more threatened by the difficulty of making a living in it than by its contribution to climate change.

After all, our farmers earn only 39% of the national average income, relatively lower by EU standards. That is a primary target for our CAP plan to tackle, before our next economic boom draws more workers away from agriculture.

There is uncertainty in our agriculture, depending hugely on exports, and with relatively poor access to finance.

In fairness, these factors are listed in the Commission’s recommendations, as is our unequal distribution among farmers of EU direct payments (Brussels wants this fixed with more convergence of payments, and a redistributive income support for sustainability).

While satisfying the EU’s many demands, we must also reverse the over 40% decrease in our young farmer population from 2005 to 2016.

Such drawbacks leave Irish farming somewhat disadvantaged in the mission to participate in the EU’s Green Deal transformation.

Nevertheless, Brussels demands, and sometimes demands too much.

It isn’t happy with our forest cover of only 11% (compared with an EU average of 40%). Only Malta and the Netherlands have lower forest cover.

The Commission acknowledges Ireland’s aim to lift the figure to 18% by 2046, but notes planting rates have been well behind the 8,000 hectares per year needed to achieve 18%.

In fact, forestry planting has nearly ground to a halt in Ireland, and the main reason is the much stricter attached environmental conditions which the EU recently imposed, a clear example of what can happen when you ask for too much.

However, it is encouraging that the Commission sees many natural advantages in Ireland for food production.

Weather conditions are seen as ideal for rearing livestock, growing numerous crops, and supporting a long, grass-growing season, with 80% of the agricultural land covered in grass.

But there’s always a gripe, with the Commission implying domination by grass reduces forest cover, and complaining at one point about Ireland’s grasslands having high carbon emissions, while at another point saying they are a great carbon sink.

At least, it is acknowledged that grass-based farming is more efficient and environmentally sustainable than intensive indoor animal feeding systems.

Despite our fine weather, there’s also a lecture on how Irish agriculture is vulnerable to climate change, because — according to Brussels — of our farmers’ growing specialisation, and alleged reluctance to diversify.

It will all end in tears, warns the Commission, when it starts raining harder in the autumn and winter, and hotter and drier weather in the summer will threaten yields and the availability of livestock fodder, due to climate change.

There will be more nutrient leaching, soil erosion, and pollution.

Once again, the tone is wrong. The message may be well intended, but it comes from a Commission sounding more and more like an overbearing and slightly hysterical nanny.