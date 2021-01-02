The year of vaccines and UK customs declarations

The shudder into level-5 lockdown, and the exacerbating Covid-19 situation, put a dampener on the customary New Year celebrations.

But 2021 should be a year of settling, despite the disruption that continues to spill over from 2020.

The other major disruptor of 2020, the on-going threat of a bad Brexit, was avoided by the EU and UK free trade agreement, reached at the eleventh hour, and although this is yet to be fully formally ratified, the prospects of Britain crashing out have evaporated.

The new reality of customs administration between Ireland and the UK has arrived.

Goods moving to or from the United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland) are now subject to customs formalities.

If importing goods into Ireland, you must follow a set process including:

1) Identify the customs code of each product you are importing.

2) Register for, or ensure you have already registered for, an Economic Operators Registration and Identification number (EORI).

3) Use specialist software or appoint a Customs Agent to complete a Customs Declaration (Single Administrative Document).

4) On acceptance of the customs declarations by Revenue, Master Reference Numbers (MRNs) will be issued for each declaration.

5) Specific declarations may need to be completed, such as veterinary certificates for live animals.

Import licenses may be required for certain restricted products.

6) In the case of animals, 24 hours notice must be given prior to the arrival of the consignment, by submitting Part 1 of the Common Health Entry Document (CHED-A). The original official veterinary certificate must accompany the animals, and the animals will be checked for identity at the port of arrival.

7) Pre-notification requirements may be required for goods subject to sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks.

This will apply to plant-based products, for instance, as well as the importation of second-hand machinery.

In the case of machinery, persons will need to first register on the EU profile Trade Control and Expert System (TRACES).

8) A phytosanitary certificate is required, and will be provided by the National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO) of the exporting country.

In the case of Wales and England, you can apply online through eDomero, albeit one must pre-register in order to use this service.

There may well be delays between applications for certification and the actual inspection and issuing of the certificates.

The duration of this process is one of the great unknowns, and rules out entirely the prospect of discretionary purchases at UK machinery auctions, which would lead to much angst for the uninitiated.

Once you are in possession of a certificate, it must be submitted to DAFM at least 24 hours before arrival of the consignment, through DAFM’s Import Control Web Portal, and the second-hand machinery will be subject to physical checks upon arrival.

9) Your haulier, or yourself (if self-hauling), will need to complete a pre-boarding notification (PBN), using Revenue’s online Rollon-Rolloff system which went live on January 1, to generate an Identifier number. Link in the Master Reference numbers of the customs declarations made to the PBN.

10) Provide the PBN ID number to the ferry company and the driver as part of the booking

11) Prior to boarding a ferry to Ireland, check the PBN status, which should (if all is in order) read ‘Good to proceed to check-in’. If your PBN status is incomplete, you will not be able to board the ferry to Ireland.

12) 30 minutes prior to landing, check the status of your consignment, by entering your PBN ID number. You will be directed to either exit the port using the green channels, or redirected for customs checks.

Each person should, of course, obtain advice specific to their own circumstances.

Thankfully, given that the UK and Europe have provisionally agreed a free-trade agreement, the risk to the respective exchequers either side of the pond of invalid customs declarations is minor, albeit a risk of customs leakage will materialise over time, as the UK proceeds to agree new trade deals which diverge from those already in place with third countries, which grant lower customs rates in respect of physically small, high-value items, which are ordinarily subject to high customs levels on import into the EU.

For now, the customs process, albeit administratively cumbersome, should not translate into significant delays at port.

Those who come to terms with the new process will have an advantage over those who do not adapt.

The fact that we can trade freely with businesses in Northern Ireland, without the need to complete customs declarations, will undoubtedly greatly improve North and South trade relations.

Both the free trade deal with the UK and the Northern Ireland non-application of customs will steady the business environment for 2021.

Hopefully, better than normal trading can resume later in 2021, as the vaccine rollout bears fruit.