EU food industry wants its workers prioritised for Covid-19 vaccinations

The EU food sector wants its 4.7m workers prioritised for Covid-19 vaccinations. Picture: PA

Mon, 04 Jan, 2021 - 14:14
Stephen Cadogan

Top priority for the food and drink workforce in the EU’s Covid-19 vaccination plans has been called for by the European Federation of Food, Agriculture and Tourism Trade Unions (EFFAT) and the FoodDrinkEurope food manufacturers association. 

In a joint statement, they called on member states to include all agriculture and food sector workers as a priority group while developing their national vaccination strategies.

Already, the European Commission has recommended six priority groups, including health care workers, the vulnerable and elderly, and “essential sectors outside the health sector,” which includes agriculture and food sector workers.

William Surman, spokesperson for FoodDrinkEurope, urged member states to recognise the need to keep the agri-food workforce healthy, to avoid disruptions to food and drink supplies.

Wiebke Warneck, EFFAT, said it’s time to reward food workers for the risks taken and to recognise their crucial role.

Across the EU, there are some 4.7 million workers in the food sector.

