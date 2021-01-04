84-94% opt to continue in environmental and organic schemes

Positive response by farmers to DAFM’s GLAS, OFS, contract extension offer
84-94% opt to continue in environmental and organic schemes

Farmers with Organic Farming Scheme contracts expiring at December 31 were offered the extension of one year. By December 30, 84% had  asked to extend.

Mon, 04 Jan, 2021 - 23:56
Stephen Cadogan

The Department of Agriculture has reported a very positive response by farmers to an offer of extension in their contracts under the Green Low Carbon Agri-environmental Scheme (GLAS), with 94% replying and asking to extend their contract for another year, by December 30 (up from 89% on December 22).

The closing date for responses was December 31, for farmers with GLAS 1 or 2 contracts expiring on that day.

Farmers with Organic Farming Scheme contracts expiring at December 31 were offered the extension of one year. By December 30, 84% had responded, asking to extend (up from 83% on December 22).

Participants in the Beef Data Genomics Programme (BDGP) were also offered an additional year in the scheme, to the end of 2021. By Tuesday, December 22, 46% of BDGP participants had responded, applying to continue for 2021.

BDGP participants have until Friday, January 15, to apply for a further year. Queries can be directed by email to BeefSchemes@agriculture.gov.ie or by telephone to the Beef Schemes Division at 0761 064423.

The BDGP supports farmers using technology and genomics to improve the national herd.

More in this section

Potato tubers planting into the ground. Early spring preparations for the garden season. Brexit opportunity to market Irish seed potatoes
EU bans one of the world's most commonly used fungicides EU bans one of the world's most commonly used fungicides
Senior Man Signing Contract During Breakfast Meeting in Coffee Shop Six years is the usual time limit allowed to recover a bad debt
Coronavirus - Mon Jan 4, 2021

EU food industry wants its workers prioritised for Covid-19 vaccinations

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices