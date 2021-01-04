84-94% opt to continue in environmental and organic schemes

The Department of Agriculture has reported a very positive response by farmers to an offer of extension in their contracts under the Green Low Carbon Agri-environmental Scheme (GLAS), with 94% replying and asking to extend their contract for another year, by December 30 (up from 89% on December 22).

The closing date for responses was December 31, for farmers with GLAS 1 or 2 contracts expiring on that day.

Farmers with Organic Farming Scheme contracts expiring at December 31 were offered the extension of one year. By December 30, 84% had responded, asking to extend (up from 83% on December 22).

Participants in the Beef Data Genomics Programme (BDGP) were also offered an additional year in the scheme, to the end of 2021. By Tuesday, December 22, 46% of BDGP participants had responded, applying to continue for 2021.

BDGP participants have until Friday, January 15, to apply for a further year. Queries can be directed by email to BeefSchemes@agriculture.gov.ie or by telephone to the Beef Schemes Division at 0761 064423.

The BDGP supports farmers using technology and genomics to improve the national herd.