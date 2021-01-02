Six years is the usual time limit allowed to recover a bad debt

Dear Karen,

I gave a loan of €40,000 to a friend of mine (at least I thought he was a friend of mine, at the time) four years ago, to set up his own agricultural contractor business, and he was supposed to pay me back last year in full, but he is avoiding my calls and text messages, and won’t talk to me. I have called to his house, but he never appears to be home. I feel hurt and that I was taken advantage of. I cannot understand it, as his business appears to be doing well. It is a lot of money, and I want to get it back. What are my rights? What can I do to get my money back?

Dear Reader,

This is a pity, and an unfortunate situation you find yourself in. I always advise clients to try talking to the person first and try to come to an arrangement with them with regard to repayment. I note that you have attempted this on a few occasions without success.

It is an unfortunate fact of life that recourse to the courts is often a necessary step to be taken in order to recover a debt due to you.

You have not mentioned whether there is any written note of you giving him the money or how you gave it to him (cash, cheque, bank transfer, etc). A comprehensive paper trail will always make debt recovery easier.

Before engaging legal representation, one should consider the other available options. These include trying to engage with the debtor by telephone, or by some other amicable means of communication, in an attempt to agree a method of payment. One should never use unlawful means, such as harassment, threats, or intimidation, to force a debtor to discharge a debt.

If a telephone call does not resolve matters, then it is advisable to make a request in writing, whether by email or by letter.

Having the request for payment in writing will place matters on record. This may be very important at a later stage, should the debtor attempt to deny the existence, or the extent, of the debt. Most importantly, it will also provide a record of the efforts made to resolve the matter, before resorting to the courts.

If this does not produce the desired result, then you will need to engage a solicitor to write to him, threatening legal proceedings if the debt is not repaid within a certain timeframe.

Recovering a debt through the courts can often prove time consuming and expensive. It is always best practice to determine, at the outset, whether or not pursuing legal proceedings is cost-efficient.

If the debtor does not have funds to repay the debt, or if the debtor does not have any assets against which a judgment may be registered, then the process may well prove inefficient, and usually amounts to “throwing good money after bad”.

However, you will be in a better position to make a well-informed decision about the wisdom of taking proceedings against the debtor, if you have information about the debtor’s financial circumstances, such as his business’s solvency.

In your case, if you intend to issue legal proceedings, as the debt owed in your case is between €15,000 and €75,000, you will have to issue proceedings in the Circuit Court.

If you are successful in court, an application will be made to the court on your behalf for the legal costs incurred by you to be also paid by the debtor.

There are also strict time limits on bringing debt claims, as set out in the Statute of Limitations Act, 1957. Usually, a debt must be recovered within six years of the debt accruing.