Why hedges are an important new crop for dairy farmers

Profitable dairying can work very well, hand in hand with hedges, say Catherine Keena, Teagasc specialist, and Tom Murphy, dairy adviser
Why hedges are an important new crop for dairy farmers

Dairy farmers Henry and Patricia Walsh working on their new hedge on the farm in Co Galway.

Wed, 30 Dec, 2020 - 12:59
Contributor

Planting new hedges ties in very well with what is expected of dairy farmers in relation to environmental and profitable sustainable farming.

Profitable dairying can work very well, hand in hand with hedges, say Catherine Keena, Teagasc specialist, and Tom Murphy, dairy adviser.

Dairy farmer Henry Walsh farms with his wife Patricia and son Enda in Oranmore, Co Galway.

They farm to do the best they can in terms of profit per hectare, and they avail of the Nitrates Derogation.

Henry and his family are typical of a lot of the dairy farmers in Co Galway where, not alone are they interested in being commercially viable and profitable, but they are also conscious about the environment around them, how their farm looks and their link with nature and their surroundings.

This is a farm with magnificent stone wall boundaries, and this is the first time in Henry’s career in farming that he has actually chosen to plant a hedge.

It’s an area in which he has a keen interest over the last number of years.

They are planting the new hedge for the benefit of the environment, to improve biodiversity on the farm and to improve the overall habitats in the locality.

The site for the new hedge is on one of their out farms, which is predominantly used for silage, for a little bit of zero grazing, and for occasional grazing with young stock on the shoulders of the season.

They are planting this hedge in the centre of a 10- hectare field, rather than against a stone wall, so that it still allows them to maintain their boundaries properly.

By planting in the centre of the field, it allows them to maintain both sides of the hedge in the future.

They are happy with that, as they want to maximise the benefit in terms of biodiversity but also be realistic and practical about maintenance.

By planting in the centre of the field, it allows them to maintain both sides of the hedge in the future.

They are happy with that, as they want to maximise the benefit in terms of biodiversity but also be realistic and practical about maintenance.

The reason they choose the site for the new hedge is that it is a natural dividing line between a wet and a dry part of the field, with one side constantly cut more than the other.

So it will separate the wet and the dry.

They intend putting in place a double strand fence to keep the animals from nipping the hedge.

At the same time, animals can graze underneath occasionally to clean it in as far as the hedge.

But the priority is to protect the hedge. They are hoping over a short period of time, maybe after five years, they can remove the wire fence and maintain the hedge as a stock-proof boundary.

Hedges can bring quite a number of different advantages and benefits to dairy farmers when they’re strategically located to benefit the operations of the farm.

In this case, they are dividing a field. They also provide shelter on farms.

Read More

It will all change for Irish exporters at 11pm on Thursday

More in this section

Price change of the 'full Irish' shows resilience of agri-food sector Price change of the 'full Irish' shows resilience of agri-food sector
Capital Investment Programme for food processing ‘will assist sector in Brexit aftermath’ Capital Investment Programme for food processing ‘will assist sector in Brexit aftermath’
Brexit It will all change for Irish exporters at 11pm on Thursday
Why hedges are an important new crop for dairy farmers

Diversification and value add will benefit from €100 million capital scheme

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices