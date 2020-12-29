Price change of the 'Full Irish' shows resilience of Agri-food sector

New data on the cost of a home-cooked full Irish breakfast, compiled by Ulster Bank using the CSO Consumer Price Index (CPI), reveals little movement in food prices.

The new Ulster Bank Full Irish Index shows consistency for consumers in retail pricing and no major increase or decrease in the cost of a home-cooked breakfast in the year to October.

It now costs €3.45 per plate for a cooked full Irish breakfast - just 0.6% less than it did in October 2019 when it cost €3.47 - and this minor decrease in the cost of a full cooked Irish breakfast was more modest than the reduction in overall consumer prices, with the headline consumer price index down 1.5% year on year in October.

Meanwhile, the agri-food sector has shown resilience over the past year, despite the many challenges faced by the wider economy.

Farmers have managed volatility in farm gate prices and weather, while also adapting and growing their businesses.

According to the latest data, the cost of a cup of tea saw the biggest decrease, dropping by 6.8% per box of 80 teabags.

The price of mushrooms and tomatoes also decreased, with the cost of mushrooms down 1.4% and tomatoes down 1.7%.

Rashers also dropped in price (down 1.8%), while pork sausages increased in price (up 1.4%). Potatoes are down 0.3%.

“2020 has been a challenging year for the economy and the country, but agri-food businesses have shown real resilience,” said Ailish Byrne, Head of Agriculture with Ulster Bank.

“Working with farm businesses across the country we’ve seen them managing well with the volatility in farm gate prices which was experienced when we went into the first lockdown in March and the adverse weather, such as the extremely dry spring, that followed.

“They have equally proved very adept in making changes to their business operations to innovate and grow, as well as to optimise the returns they receive from farm support payments and diversification.”

With regard to the dairy sector, Ms Byrne says it has been a “key driver” of customer activity in 2020 and this trend is expected to continue throughout 2021.

“We are working on a number of applications for farmers looking to convert to dairy farming or expand their dairy farm operations,” she added.

“We continue to provide stocking finance to the beef sector, as well supporting the poultry and pig sectors.

“The tillage and horticulture sectors continue to require seasonal loan facilities.

“There has been a resurgence in farm building activity and the purchase of specialist equipment, primarily with the support of TAMS, while land purchase activity has remained strong during COVID-19, driven nearly exclusively by the dairy sector.

“The agri-food sector is a key part of the Irish economy and understanding how the price of food items is changing, particularly in these challenging times, gives us some extra insight into the sector.”