Capital Investment Programme for food processing ‘will assist sector in Brexit aftermath’

The Government has announced a €100m capital investment programme for primary food processing - meat and dairy - and the move will assist the sector in market and product diversification in the aftermath of Brexit, according to Meat Industry Ireland (MII).

“While the December 24 completion of a trade agreement between the EU and UK that maintains a tariff-free trading environment is very welcome, our meat processing and export companies will still be confronted with costly and disruptive Customs and veterinary documentation and checks in the post-Brexit era,” said Cormac Healy, Senior Director MII.

“These introduce new competitiveness challenges as does the prospect of future UK trade deals with other trade partners, greatly increasing the battle for shelf space in the UK market.”

He went on to say that while the organisation will continue to work to retain the place of Irish meat in the UK supply chain, “market and product diversification remain a central strategy for our important meat processing sector”.

“Efforts continue to diversify our meat export portfolio across European markets, but the major potential for growth and diversification exists in international markets,” Mr Healy continued.

“Processing, packing, refrigeration and logistics for supplying international markets across the globe require significant new investment in capability and competitiveness.

“This announcement from the Government is important to driving the step-change in investment needed.”

Meanwhile, Irish meat processing companies export almost €4bn of Irish meat to customers in the UK, Europe and globally each year and this accounts for one third of all Irish food and drink exports.

The meat processing sector employs 16,000 people, with as many indirect jobs dependent on the meat sector, as well as contributing to the livelihoods of 100,000 farmers.

Meat processing has a major impact on regional economy spend and rural economic activity, with a significant multiplier effect.