Munster’s Dermot Kelleher elected president of ICSA

Dermot Kelleher has been elected Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) National President following a postal ballot of the association’s National Executive members.

Mr Kelleher - who hails from Inchigeela in West Cork where he runs a suckler enterprise - currently holds the position of ICSA vice president for Munster and will take up the new position in January.

“I will be working night and day to make sure that cattle, sheep and tillage farmers get the best possible share of payments because they are, by far, the most dependent on them,” he said.

“Brexit is on a knife edge and I will be fighting very hard to make sure that the cattle sector in particular gets fully compensated for the potentially horrendous losses.

“Even if there is a Brexit deal, the additional hold-ups in transport and extra red tape will add cost, and farmers must be compensated for this.” Meanwhile, Mr Kelleher pointed to the organisation and highlighted its “consistent record” in standing up for the cattle and sheep sectors.

“Other organisations come and go but ICSA has the contacts in Europe and the experience of dealing with government here.

“I want to unite all cattle, sheep and tillage farmers behind one strong organisation.

“There has been far too much emphasis on dairy expansion, and I want to balance the equation.

“I am demanding a massive increase in the payment under agri-environment schemes.

“We want to see the budget for GLAS trebled in a new and much more ambitious agri-environment scheme that properly rewards those who go further for the environment.

“We cannot expect farmers to fund climate change and biodiversity challenges if they are losing money.”

In what was a close contest, Mr Kelleher narrowly defeated ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara to take the presidential seat.