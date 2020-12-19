Brace of non-residential farms near Fermoy attracting strong interest

Total of over 56 acres for sale in Rathcormac area
The 41 acres at Corbally, near Fermoy,  one of two farm properties for sale in the Rathcormac area.

Sat, 19 Dec, 2020 - 13:21
Conor Power

Ballyhooley-based auctioneer Paul O’Driscoll is currently selling a brace of properties near  Fermoy that are likely to follow the lead of previous recent sales in this area, by fetching a strong price. This part of Munster has enjoyed a lot of significant sales in the last few years. There is a very healthy confluence of interests from a variety of sectors and the strength of the agricultural land market has consolidated. Locally, the dairying sector is the most important but there is also active interest from the equestrian sector, as well as from the tillage and beef cattle sectors.

The two blocks of land are within 3km of one another and lie to the west of the village of Rathcormac. Both are excellent quality grassland and both of them are accessed via the R614 that crosses the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway.

“They’re both in very good locations,” says Paul, “and they’re on a very good road too, it’s the old Rathcormac-Cork-Fermoy road.”

The smaller of the two holdings is a 15.5-acre non-residential block laid out in two fields in the townland of Gearagh. This is approximately 5km from Rathcormac, a village that has grown in size over the last decade or so, thanks to the increased connectivity from the building of the motorway that passes just west of the village. Fermoy is just 12km away while Cork City centre is within half an hour’s drive of the property.

“This property is in a prime location,” says Paul. “It has superb views of the surrounding countryside and it’s only a short distance from the villages of Rathcormac and Glenville (7km).”

According to the selling agent, there has been both local and outside interest in these two pieces of ground that represent some of the best quality land in the area, according to Paul.

“There’s been good interest in both,” says Paul of the properties that are owned by two different vendors. “We’re currently at €15,500/acre with the 15.5-acre parcel and we’d expect to wrap it up in the next week to ten days.”

The 41-acre holding is in the townland of Corbally, 7.5km east of Rathcormac and also half an hour from Cork City. The River Bride forms a long stretch of its boundary and it has ample  frontage on two sides onto a minor road off the R614.

“It’s a very nice piece of ground,” says Paul. “It’s a lovely sheltered piece of land, very nice and laid out in four divisions. It’s all good ground and it’s currently let at the moment but in good condition.”

With increased interest in top class land in this prime location over the last year, it will be surprising if these parcels remain on the market too long. The smaller holding may have the advantage of attracting a wider set of interested parties by virtue of its smaller size but the 41-acre farm shouldn’t be too far behind and its price expectation of €14-€15,000 per acre (open to offers) should be an achievable one.

