Lots to organise when putting security for a loan in place

Dear Karen,

I recently obtained planning permission to erect a new, state-of-the-art milking parlour on my lands, and farm sheds. I also have loan approval from my bank.

I need money as soon as possible, as I would like to start construction early in the New Year. What is the next step? What needs to be done to put the security in place to obtain funds and commence construction?

Dear Reader,

You will firstly need to contact your solicitor, and engage them to act upon your behalf, and advise them of the lands that you intend giving the bank as security for the loan, and give them a copy of your letter of loan offer. Your solicitor will need to carry out a full investigation of title of the lands that you intend giving to the bank as security, and prepare the loan documentation.

As this is a commercial mortgage, the bank will appoint their own solicitor to represent their interest in the transaction. You may also be responsible for the bank’s solicitor’s fees.

It is very important to ensure that the address and acreage of the lands to be charged in favour of your bank (and the folio number, or numbers, if it is a Land Registry title) are correctly referred to in the letter of loan offer.

If it is incorrect, the letter of loan offer will need to be amended as soon as possible, to avoid delays.

If there are any buildings on the land that you intend mortgaging, it will be necessary to instruct an engineer to carry out a planning search and to confirm the boundaries of the property on the ground are comprised within the map.

It is important that you have planning documentation in place in respect of the existing buildings, such as certificates of compliance, or certificates of exemption in respect of planning permission and/or building regulations. Your solicitor will also need to be satisfied that you have independent access to the lands that you intend giving the bank as security, either that the lands abut the public road or that there is a right of way in place on paper giving you access to the lands you intend giving the bank as security. You will also need to instruct an engineer to provide final certificates of compliance and declarations of identity in respect of the buildings, in due course, once they constructed.

If your family home is on the same folio as the lands, the bank will insist on your family home being excluded from the bank charge, and it may be necessary also to instruct an engineer to mark a map in order to identify the family home to be excluded.

In addition to you entering into a Deed of Charge with your bank, it is common that a lender may also insist upon a guarantee by a third party to be answerable for the default of another and, in that instance, it vitally important that the proposed guarantor, if applicable, obtains independent legal advice as to the nature and effect of venturing into the guarantee.

A lender may also insist upon a life insurance policy on your life for the value of the loan being taken out. Failure to organise such things such as life policies, direct debit mandates, buildings insurance, etc, in a timely manner can often delay funds being released in a transaction.

While all of the above may seem a little overwhelming, it is important to seek legal advice as soon as possible, and your solicitor can advise what is required and guide you through the process.

Being organised and instructing your solicitor as early as possible will go a long way towards ensuring the transaction moves as efficiently and as stress-free as possible.