Diarygold increases milk price by .5c per litre

Dairygold Co-op has increased its November milk price by 0.5c per litre to 32.25c, for standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

This equates to an average farm gate milk price of 41.9c based on the average November milk solids achieved by Dairygold suppliers.

A Dairygold spokesperson said there has been some market positivity in recent weeks, despite Covid-19 and Brexit.

Carbery has maintained its milk price for November.

If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops (Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird), this will result in an average price for November of 32.4c, inclusive of VAT. and the 1c which continues to be paid from the Carbery Stability Fund.

The price is exclusive of Somatic Cell Count or any other adjustments which may be made by the co-ops.

Earlier, there were price rises for November milk (compared to October) of 0.5c at Kerry Group and Glanbia, and 1c at Lakeland Dairies.