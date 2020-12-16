38-acre residential farm in north Cork aiming to add up to the sum of its parts

Located just 3km to the south-east of the village of Bweeng in North Cork, a modest-sized 38-acre residential farm is new to the market with Mallow-based auctioneer Liam Mullins.

The property is located in the townland of Puckanes North, approximately 15km south of Mallow, 15km from Blarney and half an hour’s drive to Cork City Centre.

“There’s very good interest in the house,” says Liam. “We can sell the house with or without the land… We’d sell the house separately on one acre of land, according to how the demand pans out.”

The farm is divided in two parts by the public road, offering great road frontage on two sides and facilitating the sub-division of the holding, should the demand so dictate. So far, it is looking like the roadside house on one or more acres will be sold separate from the rest of the land.

The home is a detached cottage which has a collection of small stone outbuildings next to it and which is in need of refurbishment. It has a slate roof and timber windows, offering approximately 724ft of living space. Accommodation includes a living room, kitchen, bedroom and shower room on the ground floor, with a utility room and toilet/storeroom in an extension. The first floor has been unused for some time.

“It’s a quaint cottage,” says Liam, “and it’s in need of complete modernisation and renovation.”

The land is of mixed quality. All of it is in permanent pasture with approximately 11 acres of relatively poor land.

“There are about 11 acres of this land which are a bit wet,” says Liam. “The rest of it is excellent ground, with good road frontage and nice divisions.”

There are no entitlements with the property, which has water and electricity. The price expectation is in three parts - €100,000 for the house on one acre, €10,000 per acre for the good land and €5,000 per acre for the wet land, giving a total guide of approximately €405,000.