Sheepmeat market report
Very strong lamb trade continues but prices steady

The best under 48kg lambs at this week's Corrin Mart, Fermoy fatstock show and sale were five Charollais crosses of  42kg that sold for €132 each. Included are buyer Eddie O’Farrell, O’Farrell Meats, Midleton and winning owner John Buckley, Annakisha, Mallow. Picture: O'Gorman 

Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 08:24
Martin Ryan

The very strong lamb trade at factories continued this week, but few processors conceded any upward movement in prices.

Most maintained their quoted base price at 530 cents/kg, but one processor added 10 cents/kg to bring their base to 560c, the best quote for this week.

In addition, QA lambs command a 10-15c/kg premium.

With processors very anxious for lambs, but at no extra cost, more sheep farmers are turning to the marts in hopes of higher returns.

Monday was the sheep fatstock day (see pictures of the champion lots on this page) at Corrin Mart, with a larger sale of 400 head on offer. Factory type lambs sold for up to €90 over.

Outside of the prizewinning lambs, the more general run of prices for butchers’ lambs was reflected in €140 for a pen of five weighing 58kg, and €146 for a pen of five weighing 56kg, with several lots in the 50-53kg range selling at €134-€138.

There were 500 head at Kilkenny Mart on Monday for a very good trade. Butchers’ lambs sold for up to €81 over, with a top price of €133 for a pen of ten weighing 52kg. A pen of 12 weighing 53 kgs sold for €133, and a pen of 13 at 50kg made €130. Factory type lambs made up to €77 over, there was a full clearance at the sale.

