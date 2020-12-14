Farmers must decide if they want to continue in schemes such as GLAS, BDGP

Many farmers whose contracts are expiring are likely to opt in for another year of their schemes in 2021, because they are an important source of farmer income, especially in a year when Brexit, Covid-19, Mercosur, and climate action measures could affect farm incomes.
Scheme payments to date in 2020 to farmers totalled €161.5 million in GLAS; and €6.5m in the Organic Farming Scheme. Payments for the 2020 Beef Data and Genomics Programmes commenced this week, and are expected to total €37m, paid to over 21,000 farmers.