Farmers must decide if they want to continue in schemes such as GLAS, BDGP

Farmers will soon be asked by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine if they want to opt into schemes for 2021, such as GLAS, ANC, BDGP, Sheep Welfare, and the Organic Farming Scheme.

This follows European Commission approval for the continuity of farm schemes in 2021.

“The €628 million funding I secured in the national budget will ensure continuity for these schemes and ongoing support for the other schemes, including Burren Programme, European Innovation Partnerships, Farm Partnerships, and TAMS,” said Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

He said farmers should consider whether they wish to continue in schemes in 2021, and be ready to reply, when they are contacted by the Department.

Farmers with GLAS 1 or 2 contracts which expire at December 31, 2020, are being offered an extension of one year in letters posted last Monday, advising them of their options.

They can extend their contracts through the agfood.ie website or by replying to a text message due to be issued yesterday to each participant registered with the Department to receive texts. Participants have 72 hours from receipt of the text message to reply.

Farmers whose Organic Farming Scheme contracts expire at December 31, 2020, were also offered an extension of one year. They can extend their contracts by replying within 72 hours to last Monday’s text message (if registered with the Department to receive texts); by email to organic@agriculture.gov.ie; or by registered post to Organic Unit, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Johnstown Castle Estate, Co Wexford, Y35 PN52 before December 31 (any queries to 0761-064451).

Letters are issuing also to BDGP farmers offering them the opportunity to apply for a further year in the BDGP. Farmers will be able to apply by logging in to agfood.ie or by replying to a text that will issue from the Department if they are registered to receive texts.

The BDGP application process will be open from December 14, 2020, to January 15, 2021, the relevant information is in the letters to farmers.

ANC (disadvantaged areas) applications for 2021 will be handled alongside the 2021 BPS applications, the same as in previous years. The closing date is expected to be in mid-May, 2021.

Applications for the Sheep Welfare Scheme in 2021 will also be done in the same way as in previous years. The Department will be writing to participants shortly with more details.

Many farmers whose contracts are expiring are likely to opt in for another year of their schemes in 2021, because they are an important source of farmer income, especially in a year when Brexit, Covid-19, Mercosur, and climate action measures could affect farm incomes.

Scheme payments to date in 2020 to farmers totalled €161.5 million in GLAS; and €6.5m in the Organic Farming Scheme. Payments for the 2020 Beef Data and Genomics Programmes commenced this week, and are expected to total €37m, paid to over 21,000 farmers.