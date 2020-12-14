Farmers' head-wrecker: how to qualify for BEAM's €77.72m

The BEAM scheme has proved to be head-wrecker for many farmers, and some may have to forego their payment, because getting rid of enough cattle to qualify for it would leave a financial loss.

The government’s Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) in 2019 offered €100m funded 50/50 by the EU and Ireland to beef farmers, as compensation for low cattle prices cuts.

Since 2019, 33,445 farmers have received some €77.72m from the scheme, but it will be clawed back from those who don’t fulfil the scheme requirement of reducing the organic manure nitrogen from their cattle 5% over 12 months (to next July).

Teagasc Galway/Clare Drystock Adviser Colm Kelly has outlined some tricky BEAM scenarios he has encountered.

For example, Andrea took over her farm, and changed the system from suckler cows to dairy calf-to-beef.

Transitioning from suckler cows to dairy calves coincided with the reference period, leaving a lower than normal stocking rate due to declining cow numbers, and the low age profile for youngstock purchased.

Also, as new land has been rented, this increased the stocking capacity. To keep the payment, as it stands, Andrea would have to make a drastic cut to her stock numbers, and the losses per head would outweigh the value of her €800 BEAM payment.

Frank is finishing cattle all year round, and regularly buys cattle in batches. The BEAM payment he received is significant, so it is important to retain it.

But it is proving difficult for Frank to accurately forecast his numbers, as animals turning from one to two-year-olds (57kg of organic nitrogen/year) to two years plus (65kg) can make a significant difference. Frank is taking a dual approach of monitoring average figures as each month’s end, and comparing those to the equivalent month in 2018/2019.

This gives him a sense of how he has been trending.

A BEAM calculator allows him to then forecast numbers for the remainder of the compliance period.

Calculators are available through advisors, and now through ICBF Herdplus (a Herdplus account costs €60 per year; it provides herdowners with performance data which can be used to increase profit).

Frank has had to assume animals are aged two-plus, if in doubt. In this way, he is likely to depress his throughput of cattle by being overly cautious, but guarantees keeping his payment.

It is recommended to have a 2% margin for error, as the Department of Agriculture counts the days an animal is on a farm through the animal movements system, whereas it is only practical for farmers at present to use monthly averages when forecasting.

David has a weanling system selling in October and November, with some sold the following March. At the application stage, David’s reduction figure was 130kg, the equivalent of two suckler cows.

However, in late 2018, he culled more cows than normal, and did not replace them until the following March. This presented the problem of his BEAM reference figure being lower than his normal operating number. And with no reductions made at the start of the year, what is required now is the equivalent of six cows sold this month and all weanlings sold by the end of January.

To achieve this, scanning cows can show empties which can be culled straight away, but the sale of in-calf cows would also likely be required. The reduced cow numbers could be replaced at the end of 2021, once the reduction period ends.

Suckler farmer James has had stable numbers since the reference period. While he started off on target, he has since seen his numbers drift upwards to the current point of being 2% under for the month of November.

Some of this difference is due to keeping some cattle longer, because of finishing cattle rather than selling live. Another contributing factor on James’s farm is that he purchased a dairy cow to rear a calf. This dairy cow has a weighting of 85kg of organic nitrogen per year, compared to a beef breed suckler cow weighting of 65kg.

James can therefore make a proportionately greater reduction by selling this dairy cow now.

James also keeps ewes, and has increased the numbers put to the ram slightly this year, to offset a reduction in beef stocking rate, so overall farm performance can continue to improve.

Farmers have to achieve the 5% reduction of organic manure nitrogen from their cattle before June 30, 2021. Colm Kelly advised BEAM participants to assess where they are now with an advisor. The longer the necessary destocking is postponed, the more drastic it becomes.

ICBF has now launched an online BEAM calculator for HerdPlus members to allow BEAM participants project forward their overall organic nitrogen, by entering livestock numbers they intend to have until June 30 next.

The calculator will indicate if they are meeting the required 5% nitrogen reduction or not, and how stock numbers and categories of animals need to be adjusted until the nitrogen target is met.

Bureaucratic nightmare

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association beef chairman Edmund Graham said the 5% reduction requirement for the BEAM scheme is a bureaucratic nightmare for farmers and advisors, and has called on the Department of Agriculture for it to be shelved because “it has not been thought through, and it is unworkable”.

“I am concerned that a large majority of farmers will not achieve the unworkable requirement and this will lead to the appalling vista of the bulk of the money allocated being recouped.”

“It is proving very difficult for farmers to implement this requirement, particularly because of the immense disruption caused by Covid and Brexit uncertainty.

“I am aware of farmers who do not want to push cattle to finish them in January or February, because of uncertainty around markets in early 2021 arising from Brexit unknowns. So it is not fair to retain this rule in a year where such uncertainty has prevailed and where marts have been closed or restricted in ways that were not foreseen when this scheme was drawn up.”

ICSA also suggested that Teagasc survey its clients to determine what proportion believe they are facing a clawback.