Marts Report: Buyers return to the ringside

This week saw the marts return to some class of normality, with a small quota of buyers now allowed into the mart to buy cattle at the ringside.

With no panic selling this week, with numbers of cattle on offer remaining relatively the same and prices more or less remaining where they were, clearly the selling of cattle online has worked out well from a business point of view.

However, with regards to the wellbeing of the farmer, I believe the online mart has been a disaster.

With rural isolation a major problem long before restrictions were introduced, this extra band of isolation hoisted upon us by those wishing to rid the country of the dreaded virus has for many been too much to take.

The cattle marts, as well as being a place of business have always been a window to the world for many who attend. A once in the week chance to meet and greet a friend, a buddy, a like-minded soul travelling down the farming road. A chance to find out how someone is coping in farming and with life in general. This was taken away from us when the marts closed.

The decision to close the marts and allow online cattle sales only, I believe was the wrong decision. It was wrong the first time. It was wrong this time.

Kanturk mart on Tuesday may have had a smaller sale of cattle overall, but still, the mart had 110 dry cows on offer.

Mart manager Seamus O’Keeffe was very upbeat after the sale saying to us that it was “a seller’s market with unbelievable prices being paid for all types of cattle.”

“We had a demand for stock far exceeding supply.

“We will have two more sales before year-end. On Tuesday, December 15th, we will hold a Weanling Show and Sale along with our general cattle sale. And for our final sale on Tuesday, December 22, we will have a Christmas Show and Sale for all animals.”

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Ch steer 615kg 1120 3 Hr steers 543kg 1030 6 AA steers 506kg 1000 1 Lm heifer 545kg 1180 1 Hr heifer 595kg 1150 1 Lm cow 735kg 1260 1 Ch cow 800kg 1250

Bandon mart on Monday had 300 calves on offer with mart manager Tom McCarthy reporting a good strong trade for calves. Friesian bull runners made up to €315 a head.

Dry cows here sold from €150 under to €550 with the kilo. Aberdeen Angus bullocks made from €250 to €550 with their weight.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 AA steers 500kg 970 4 Hr steers 268kg 550 1 BB steer 610kg 1240 3 Lm steers 382kg 820 1 BB heifer 535kg 1095 1 Sim cow 855kg 1370 1 Ch cow 790kg 1320

In Macroom on Saturday dry cows sold from €100 under to €560 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks sold from €1.50/kg to €1.75/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €1.85/kg to €2.05/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.35/kg. Heifers made from €2/kg to €2.30/kg.

And looking at weanlings, bulls in Macroom sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg. Weanling heifers made from €2.40/kg to €2.90/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Fr steers 615kg 1035 6 Fr steers 525kg 880 2 Lm steers 662kg 1360 3 Ch steers 570kg 1220 5 Hr steers 532kg 1090 1 Ch cow 840kg 1400 1 AA cow 780kg 1225

Kilmallock mart had a total of 950 stock on offer this week, a big number for the time of the year.

44 pens of bullocks on offer on Monday sold for up to €2.36 per kg. Runners sold for up to €550 a head (paid for a 10 week old Aberdeen Angus bull). Young calves hit €340 (paid for a 3 week old Limousin bull). An 11-year-old suckler cow and her Aberdeen Angus heifer calf sold for €1370.

Kilmallock Monday/Wednesday No Breed Sex Weight € 6 Ch steers 395kg 850 9 Hr steers 384kg 810 4 BB steers 508kg 1050 4 Lim steers 484kg 1090 2 AA heifers 498kg 1010 1 Lim heifer 465kg 900 1 AA cow 480kg 830

Ennis Mart on Friday last had a big sale of bullocks. The mart had 484 on offer. Ann Keane of Clare Co-Op marts reported, “The trade was strong on Friday with a lot of customers about, with a good yard of stock available.

“Some very good forward cattle on the day met with an excellent demand.

“There were customers for all types, with a 96% clearance achieved.”

And looking back to Thursday’s sale of heifers and dry cows at the same venue, Ann added: “A very big sale here also. We had 370 cull cows on offer with 240 heifers.

“Trade was very strong all round and some very fancy prices achieved. A 10 year old Limousin cow weighing 1,010kgs made €2,190. A Limousin heifer of 365kg hit €1,550.

“Aged bulls averaged €1.65/kg, with a top call of a 1,095kg bull selling for €1,840.”