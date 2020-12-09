Pat McCormack to serve second three-year term as President of ICMSA

A National Council meeting on December 18 will confirm Mr McCormack’s second term 
Pat McCormack to serve second three-year term as President of ICMSA

Pat McCormack is set to serve a second term as president of ICMSA.  File Picture.

Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 08:48
Aisling Kiernan

President of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), Pat McCormack, has been nominated to serve a second three-year term as president of the organisation.

Mr McCormack’s nomination remained uncontested throughout.

A National Council meeting which will be held virtually on December 18 will confirm Mr McCormack’s second term bringing him to December 2023.

Meanwhile, Deputy President, Lorcan McCabe, will stand again for a second three-year term and is being challenged by Des Morrison, Chairperson of the Livestock Committee.

Kieran O’Brien of Meath is standing unopposed to represent Region A on the Executive Committee, while DJ Keohane - a sitting Executive Committee member representing Region C - will be challenged by fellow Cork farmer, Brendan Hinchion.

Mr Morrison is standing again as Chairperson of the Livestock Committee while Denis Drennan will continue in his bid for Chairperson of the Farm & Rural Affairs Committee.

Shane O’Loughlin will vye for Chairperson of the Farm Business Committee.

Voting will be by post with independent observers present for opening and counting of the votes.

