Barryroe Coop’s Tadhg Hurley overall winner at Carbery Milk Quality and Sustainability Awards 2020

Tadhg Hurley, who farms in Barleyfield, Kilbrittain and is a member of Barryroe Coop, was the overall winner of the 16th Carbery Milk Quality and Sustainability Awards which took place last week, virtually.

Mr Hurley, his wife Helena and their sons TJ (4) and Charlie (1) farm 90 acres with a herd of 74 cows producing an average of 460kg milk solids per cow.

Mr Hurley’ s father also helps out.

“Every year I am impressed by the standard of the finalists in the Milk Quality Awards, and this year is no exception,” Jason Hawkins, CEO Carbery Group said.

“I think we have to acknowledge that this has been a particularly challenging year for everyone, including famers.

Tadhg Hurley, Barryroe Farmer and supplier to Carbery Group. Picture: Don MacMonagle

“For our nominees to have achieved excellence in these circumstances is something to be very proud of. Carbery are leaders in quality and sustainability and it is critical that we selfishly protect this reputation.

"Our farmers, and the standard of milk they produce, are central to that success, and celebrating the farmers who achieve these standards are what the Awards are all about.”

Owned by farming families, Carbery Group processed 567 million litres of milk in 2019, to produce award-winning cheeses and food ingredients in Ballineen, which were sold in over 50 international markets across the world.

Meanwhile, the judges for this year’s competition commended every entrant for their commitment to quality, hygiene and good practices, as well as noting the “particularly high standard” in 2020.

There were three finalists from each West Cork Co-op (Bandon, Barryroe, Lisavaird and Drinagh) for the Quality Award, as well as a Sustainability winner from each coop.

Winners included: Kieran Cotter, Ardcloyne, Kinsale; Scott Kingston, Laragh, Bandon; Evan Shorten, Bengour East, Newcestown; John O’Donoghue, Peafield, Ballinadee (Sustainability winner); Tadgh Hurley, Barleyfield, Kilbrittain; Jeremiah and Gerard Moloney, Clonbouig, Kilbrittain; James Sexton, Carrahevern, Lislevane; Eoin Hayes, Lispatrick, Old Head (Sustainability winner); William Kingston, Tooreen, Skibbereen; John O’Regan, Kilbronogue, Schull; Anthony O’Shea, Gouree Beg, Bantry; Tim O’Mahony, Cooladreen, Leap (Sustainability winner); Gerard Collins, Castleventry, Clonakilty; James McCarthy, Carrigfada, Rosscarbery; Tim O’Leary, Lisselane, Clonakilty; Caroline Walsh, Crohane, Ballinascarthy (Sustainability winner).