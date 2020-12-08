ANC balancing payments begin today

Total paid to 95,000 farmers under the Scheme, so far, is €239m
ANC balancing payments begin today

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue. Picture: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography.

Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 12:29
Aisling Kiernan

Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) balancing payments which begin today will bring the total paid under the 2020 ANC Scheme to €239m for 95,000 farmers.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue confirmed the commencement earlier and highlighted how €40m would issue to farmers this week.

“The commencement of the ANC balancing payments today brings the total paid under the 2020 ANC Scheme to date to €239m to 95,000 farmers,” he added.

“The Scheme is an important support for farmers in many regions of the country who are farming in some of the more challenging environments.

“This allocation of €250m to the scheme in 2020 reflects the continuing recognition by the Government of this fact.

“I am also delighted to have secured €250m for the ANC Scheme next year as part of Budget 2021 which guarantees payment security for eligible farmers.’’ 

Meanwhile, the Scheme provides payments to people farming land in designated disadvantaged areas.

Its aim is to support the continuation of farming in these areas by compensating farmers for the additional costs involved in farming such land.

“The timely processing of payments across schemes remains a key priority for my Department as I am very aware of the importance of these schemes for the farming community,” Minister McConalogue continued.

“I would urge any farmer with outstanding queries from the Department to respond as soon as possible in order to facilitate the issuing of payments.

“Regular payment runs will continue to be made under the 2020 ANC scheme as further cases are cleared for payment.”

