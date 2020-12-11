Interest from abroad in West Cork farm at €11,500 per acre

Aerial view of the 26-acre farm at Rearahinagh, Skibbereen

Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 07:19
Conor Power

Located in the townland of Rearahinagh in West Cork – 8km northeast of Skibbereen – a 26-acre parcel of land is under offer with Skibbereen-based selling agent Pat Maguire.

This non-residential farm is an important marker for the area, given that few enough examples have tested the market in 2020.

According to Pat, interest has been brisk from the start: “It’s generally local interest,” he says, “but we’ve had enquiries from abroad too, which is in line with the patterns we’ve seen this year… It’s a nice size for either an extension to an existing farm or for hobby farmers.”

There are no buildings and the farm is easily accessed by a good stretch of public road frontage on the western boundary.

“It has its own services,” says Pat. “There’s water and electricity on it… It’s primarily very good quality land, all in grass, and it’s in a nice active farming centre where it’s located.”

The land is mainly south-facing in a sheltered position and this part of County Cork is dominated by dairy farming, with a number of large co-operatives nearby.

“The land is very sheltered,” says Pat, “and a river runs along the eastern boundary of the farm.”

The holding comes with entitlements too, details of which can be obtained from the selling agents.

“We’re asking €300,000 (€11,500/acre) and we’re under offer at the moment,” says Pat. It’s a strong price for good land in an area that wouldn’t have been commanding quite such a level interest a few years ago.

